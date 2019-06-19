Growing up in Mill Valley and Muir Beach, artist Tess Felix frequented the local beaches. She still does — but these days, such outings are not just about frolicking in the waves. “I collect plastic that has been swept out to sea and then washed back up to the shore,” says Felix, who currently calls Stinson Beach home. These items — including toys, dental products, shotgun shell casings, colorful shards, bottles and fishing gear — become part of her works. Now through July 7, Felix’s portraits are on view in the exhibition Curious Remnants: An Ocean in Crisis. “I hope my art awakens an awareness in people to consider their consumer habits and also to appreciate the beta of the art itself,” she adds. Peninsula Museum of Art, Burlingame. peninsulamuseum.org

