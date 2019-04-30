The 181 Fremont Raises SF Leaders to New Heights

Revelers gathered at 181 Fremont’s modern penthouse suite.

On April 24, the 181 Fremont residence kicked off its Philanthropy Awards series by honoring Illuminate, the organization behind some of San Francisco’s most well-known public light installations — think The Bay Lights at the Embarcadero; Point Cloud in SoMa; Love Over Rules at Yerba Buena. A collaboration between the East Cut Compass development and Jay Paul Company, the awards will spotlight organizations and individuals doing good for the City on a quarterly basis.

Bobbie McChristy goes rocker-chic with financial services whiz Stacia Hatfield.

Pure Storage President David Hatfield, Jay Paul Chief Investment Officer Matt Lituchy with Illuminate’s Vanessa Inn and Ben Davis, who is CEO.

Deniz Kahramaner and Mark Colwell get smiley for community philanthropy.

Burning Man founder and Illuminate board member Harley K. Dubois with Davis.

A date with a purpose for USF’s Heidi Ho and Grace Cathedral’s Malcolm Clemens Young.

Fine Arts Museums CEO and Director Tom Campbell, SF Recreation and Park Director Phil Ginsburg with young philanthropist (and 2019 Gazette eligible!) Adam Swig.

Willie Brown brought his usual commanding presence to the party with David Veit and Jason Goldman.

