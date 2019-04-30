Parties
The 181 Fremont Raises SF Leaders to New Heights
Drew Altizer Photography
On April 24, the 181 Fremont residence kicked off its Philanthropy Awards series by honoring Illuminate, the organization behind some of San Francisco’s most well-known public light installations — think The Bay Lights at the Embarcadero; Point Cloud in SoMa; Love Over Rules at Yerba Buena. A collaboration between the East Cut Compass development and Jay Paul Company, the awards will spotlight organizations and individuals doing good for the City on a quarterly basis.