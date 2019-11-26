The American Cancer Society Parties With a Purpose

Kimberly Hammonds infused the American Cancer Society’s Discovery Gala on October 5 with a palpable positivity as she danced across the stage with the evening’s entertainment, rock band Gin Blossoms. The advocate has raised millions for cancer research and awareness and continues to fight for the cause despite currently battling breast cancer for a second time herself. It’s no wonder she was bestowed with the evening’s “Raising Hope” award.

Held at the Ritz-Carlton San Francisco, the eighth annual gala was as festive as it was fruitful, raising $1.2 million for the American Cancer Society’s efforts in “Attacking Cancer from Every Angle” — the evening’s theme. American Cancer Society CEO Gary Reedy and his wife, Cindy, were among the VIPs.

Chaired by Jon Faust and John Orwin, the gala also recognized Stanford University School of Medicine’s Jonathan Berek; Jose Ramos, who received the 2019 American Cancer Society St. George Award for excellence in volunteerism; Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Phil Davis and Faust, of Hybrid IT, who accepted the 2019 ACS Discovery Gala Corporate Partnership Award.