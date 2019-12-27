Guests donned their glitziest Venetian-inspired garb for the Arthritis Foundation’s Bone Bash 2019: An Evening in Disguise on October 19.

Held at the Palace Hotel and chaired by Sharon Seto, this year’s sold-out event honored SF General Hospital’s Dr. John Imboden with the prestigious Medical Award of Excellence, and boasted a buzzy cocktail reception, dinner and lively auctions.

Notable attendees dressed to the nines: David Seto, a very sparkly Gregory Malin, Joel Goodrich, who went all out with his masquerade look; Christopher Lee, donning another stunning ensemble; and Kristy, Katie and Suzanne Taves, among countless others.

Revelers flocked to the after-party —themed “Casino Mystique” — where they danced until midnight. NHG Sponsored.