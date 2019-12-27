Parties

The Arthritis Foundation Knows How to Party

Photos by Arthur Kobin for Drew Altizer Photography

December 27, 2019
December 27, 2019
Kristy and Katie Taves, Christopher Lee, Suzanne Taves, Olivia Purser and Sam Leftwich

Guests donned their glitziest Venetian-inspired garb for the Arthritis Foundation’s Bone Bash 2019: An Evening in Disguise on October 19.

Held at the Palace Hotel and chaired by Sharon Seto, this year’s sold-out event honored SF General Hospital’s Dr. John Imboden with the prestigious Medical Award of Excellence, and boasted a buzzy cocktail reception, dinner and lively auctions.

Notable attendees dressed to the nines: David Seto, a very sparkly Gregory Malin, Joel Goodrich, who went all out with his masquerade look; Christopher Lee, donning another stunning ensemble; and Kristy, Katie and Suzanne Taves, among countless others.

Revelers flocked to the after-party —themed “Casino Mystique” — where they danced until midnight. NHG Sponsored.

Gregory Malin, Joel Goodrich and David Seto
Mike Brown and Rochelle Ledesma
Sharon and David Seto
Jonathan Rosenbaum, Sabrina Spensen with Deborah and Steven Rocha

