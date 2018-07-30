Napa Valley’s annual celebration of world-class art, music and wine, co-founded 12 years ago by Rick Walker, kicked off its 2018 festivities with two of the hottest tickets of the summer season: Opera Under the Stars at Meadowood, featuring soprano Nadine Sierra and tenor Jonathan Tetelman, and the Arts for All Gala at HALL St. Helena, where multi-hyphenate Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth crooned favorites such as “Over the Rainbow” and “Popular” (from her role as Glinda in the original cast of Wicked). During her set, Chenoweth also sang with a choir of vocally gifted Napa high school students, and took a moment to give friends Nancy Pelosi a bear hug and Monica Mancini (singer and delightful daughter of “Moon River” legend Henry Mancini) a shout-out from the stage. Arts for All raised $2.5 million amid a live auction of items including trips to Paris, Cuba and the Tony Awards. (The Gazette hears that’s more money than the gala raised last year, when Bill Murray was the headliner.) Spotted in the well-heeled crowd on both nights: Karen Walker; Athena and Timothy Blackburn; Jan Shrem and Maria Manetti Shrem; Janet and Clint Reilly; Kathryn and Craig Hall; Ann and Gordon Getty; Michael Uytengsu; Gwyneth Borden and Juan Fernandez; Kelly Carter; Matthew Shilvock, and Pamala and Ted Deikel.

