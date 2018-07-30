Parties

    Peabo Bryson
    Doug Goldman
    David and Eleanor Myers and Jason Goldman
    Sako Fisher, Lisa Goldman and Eliza Cash

    The storied Stern Grove Festival kicked off its 81st season with The Big Picnic, the organization’s annual fundraiser, at Sigmund Stern Grove in San Francisco. The Big Picnic raises funds each year in support of the Festival’s free concerts and arts education programs. An event for the whole family on Father’s Day, The Big Picnic included a private, ticketed party followed by a free concert featuring soul sensations Peabo Bryson and Jeffrey Osborne. Seen among the trees: Lisa and Douglas Goldman (Lisa is chair of The Big Picnic, Doug is chairman of Stern Grove Festival); Festival Treasurer Jason Goldman and Festival Vice Chairman Matthew Goldman; President of AT&T Ken McNeely and Dr. Inder Dhillon; Fiona Ma, Lea and Allen Orwitz; Randy Candler; Mikele Payuka; Antonello Payuka and Mario Diaz.

