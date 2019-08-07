Anne Fontaine 67 Geary St., San Francisco

If there is one thing that’s nearly impossible to shop for online, that would be the crisp, perfect, white button-up. From the shoulders to the waist, a shirt is best encountered in person, which just might explain the recent expansion of Anne Fontaine, the Brazil-born designer’s eponymous brand. Having recently opened two new stores in Florida, Fontaine unveiled her first Bay Area boutique in San Francisco earlier this summer. Located near Union Square, the new store offers SF customers the brand’s full ready-to-wear collection alongside some locally exclusive surprises. Since her very first Parisian boutique in 1994, Fontaine has expanded beyond the classic shirt and gradually added collars, belts and accessories as well as pants and other casual items to the mix, resulting in a full-flung clothing label. These days, the selection stays on the classic side, with the occasional nod to seasonal trends and inspirations from the French Riviera to Italian coast. “Our client has a strong admiration for craftmanship and culture, and both are synonymous for San Francisco,” says Ari Zlotkin, owner and CEO. “We look forward to being able to connect with the clientele and view how they interpret our collections and make it their own.” — Flora Tsapovsky

Sabah 663 Haight St., San Francisco

When Mikey Ashmore first started Sabah in 2013, the handmaid leather shoes were showcased in his East Village apartment. Since, every new Sabah store tries to emulate that welcoming, homelike feeling, and the upcoming San Francisco location will be no different. Instead of opting for a traditional retail spot, the brand team fell in love with a historic Lower Haight building that previously housed a restaurant and didn’t hesitate to make the call. “We’re going for a wabi-sabi feel and planning to open up the space for events, rotating chef dinners and so much more,” says Ariana Diaz, Sabah’s travel director. “It will be like if Georgia O’Keeffe and Donald Judd had a child.” At the store, customers will find sabahs, the brand’s signature soft leather loafers with visible stitching, and babbas, leather mules, all handmaid in Turkey in multiple colors. — Flora Tsapovsky

(Isabel Baer)

Taverna 800 Emerson St., Palo Alto; tavernarestaurant.net

Proprietors Thanasis Pashalidis and Hakan Bala, along with chef William Roberts, had an immediate hit on their hands when they debuted Taverna in April 2018. Now the popular Greek restaurant has taken over the neighboring space, which previously housed The Annex at Saint Michael’s Alley. “We’re big boys now,” jokes Pashalidis. “It happened fast.” The additional space allows for a larger kitchen, a second bar with a handful of stools, and two more dining rooms. “It’s the same identity and the same menu,” he adds. Among the signature dishes on the menu, which have seasonal variations, are taramosalata, house-made potato chips topped with a codroe spread; oktapodaki, Taverna’s best-known small plate, with grilled Spanish octopus as the star; and arnaki, made with lamb rib chops locally sourced from Superior Farms. — Anh-Minh Le