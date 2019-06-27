DeForest Buckner, Rob Lowe, Mick McGlinchey, James Corden and Joe Staley

May 3

Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford’s “The Dinner” raised 3.2 million for the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit, and welcomed such boldface names as funnyman James Corden and actor Rob Lowe. Held at Stanford’s stunning Redbarn Equestrian Center, the inspirational gala hosted 360 guests dressed in “California cocktail” (translation: no tie!) for craft drinks, hors d’oeuvres and a seated dinner. Lowe gave a warm welcome as the event host while Emmy-winning Corden didn’t disappoint, acing his performance and emcee duties for the live auction. Families positively impacted by the hospital’s efforts were also in attendance.

Susan Ford Dorsey, Gioia Arrillaga, Stacy Siebel and Suzanne Crandall

Paul King with Paul, Ryan and Koen Gilliam and Rob Lowe

Nickole Gilliam