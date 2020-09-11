The Future of Fine Dining

The custom-made, quadruple-decker trolley that once rolled to tables at Protégé to entice wide-eyed diners with latticed pies, golden kouign-amanns and burnished canelés, is now parked unceremoniously in a corner.

Master Sommelier Dennis Kelly no longer decants any wines tableside in that elegant ritual. For the first

time, Chef Anthony Secviar was compelled to offer takeout, including his ricotta gnudi. Even so, it took only days for the French Laundry veteran to yank that dish, having grown increasingly rankled that the lavish molten

center of those delicate dumplings solidified too much for his liking in transit to a patron’s home.

At this Palo Alto restaurant, which garnered a Michelin star in its first year out of the gate, fine dining right now is anything but fine.

“Most of us are just trying to tread water until we can serve diners inside again,” says co-owner Kelly, referring to the California and Santa Clara County restrictions that limit restaurants to serving food to-go or outdoors only. “Our goal is to breakeven right now. We’re not there yet. We’re optimistic we will get through this. It won’t be easy.”

Not by a long shot. Not when a worldwide pandemic has decimated businesses. Restaurants have borne the

brunt, suffering the highest number of permanent closures nationwide of any industry, according to a Yelp economic study. From March 1 to July 10, the Bay Area recorded 5,048 restaurant closures, the third-highest number among major metropolitan areas nationwide.

Of those, 369 shuttered permanently. Among them was San Mateo’s Viognier, the restaurant inside gourmet market Draeger’s that Chef Gary Danko launched; and Maum, the high-end Korean restaurant in Palo Alto that earned a Michelin star for its precise cuisine showcasing specialty produce grown on a private Los Altos

Hills farm. When new health protocols mandated 6-foot distancing, Maum owners and co-chefs Michael

and Meichih Kim couldn’t foresee any way to reconfigure their intimate dining room, where guests had sat together at a 16-seat communal table. They made the painful decision to close Maum the restaurant to reopen it as Maum the de facto artisanal pantry. Then in mid-August, the couple announced that they were parting ways with Maum.

At a time when so many people have lost their lives, fallen ill or been laid off, it may seem crass to mourn the demise of some of the highest echelons of dining. Yet there are few better bellwethers of normalcy than the state of fine dining. After all, who doesn’t long for a time and place to enjoy exquisite food and drink with friends and family without a care in the world again?

But how many of these celebrated establishments will withstand this precarious time? And how many will be forced to change irreparably?

In some ways, fine dining may be better equipped to endure, as many such establishments are fortunate

to benefit from the backing of well-heeled investors. Some such as Michelin-starred Plumed Horse in Saratoga and Michelin three-starred Manresa in Los Gatos had the wherewithal to buy their own building, insulating them against the whims of a landlord. But fine dining also requires a higher staff-to-diner ratio, making it more expensive to operate. And it calls for a certain ambiance, which is why some have opted not to pivot to outdoor dining at this time, including Michelin two-starred Lazy Bear, which is located in San Francisco’s Mission District,

and San Jose’s first Michelin-starred restaurant, Adega, which has a rear parking lot, but one that houses trash

receptacles.

Despite the turmoil, a number of high-end restaurateurs remain bullish about their survival, even if almost all are losing significant revenue now.

“Since the 1990s, people have been saying that fine dining is over,” says Peter Armellino, chef-partner of Plumed Horse. “Fine dining will never die. People will always want a celebratory experience. The joy delivered by top restaurants in the world is something the world needs.”

Arguably maybe even more so now. At The Restaurant at Meadowood, the Michelin three-starred destination

in St. Helena, demand for its new outdoor tables is far outstripping capacity. Executive Chef Christopher Kostow, who served 60 diners indoors nightly pre-pandemic, now accommodates 50 diners outdoors

each evening for an hours-long, $360 per person tasting menu.

When San Mateo County briefly allowed indoor restaurant dining at 50 percent capacity, Selby’s in Redwood

City and Michelin-starred The Village Pub in Woodside both filled up quickly. It took only four days, though, before the county reversed itself — but not before those restaurants racked up at least 100 reservations apiece that then had to be canceled, according to Tim Stannard, founding partner of the Bacchus Management Group, which owns both establishments.

“Everyone is trying to figure out what fine dining is in this environment.”

Novel Adjustments

Adega, San Jose: It may not seem an ideal time to open a new restaurant, but Carlos

Carreira, co-owner of Adega, plans on doing just that by the end of this year. Petiscos, the

planned Portuguese small-plates eatery, twice the size of Adega and likely in downtown San

Jose, will allow for the rehiring of staff he was forced to lay off when the fine-dining restaurant

went to takeout only.

The Restaurant at Meadowood, St. Helena: Staff members have switched to cushier shoes

now that they are serving diners in a new outdoor space that’s much farther from the kitchen

than the regular dining room. It now requires a 40-yard trek — each way — to serve each

course.

Flea Street Cafe, Menlo Park: At this beloved 40-year-old restaurant, proprietor Jesse Cool

includes a free mini bottle of hand sanitizer with every to-go order. Jesse’s hand sanitizer

contains 75 percent alcohol and is scented with wildflowers. Nearly 200 bottles are given out

weekly.

Spruce, San Francisco: This Michelin-starred restaurant has morphed into a temporary wine

shop — one selling prestige labels at deep discounts from its cellar and that of sister restaurant

The Village Pub in Woodside, both of which garnered Wine Spectator Grand Awards. As of

early August, sales revenues, which are helping pay employees’ salaries at Bacchus

Management Group restaurants, neared $2 million.

Lazy Bear, San Francisco: Two 22-foot-long American elm communal tables, each seating 21

diners, were the hallmark of the dining room. Because of 6-foot social distancing requirements,

Chef David Barzelay will have to abandon them. Fortunately, he’s taken up woodworking and

plans to make the new, smaller tables himself.

Plumed Horse, Saratoga: For seven years, one of the most luxurious and contentious

ingredients has been verboten in California. But in July, a federal judge ruled that Californians

can now legally buy foie gras again. Even so, chefs still can’t sell it. Chef Peter Armellino

remains determined to figure out a way to provide that fatty duck liver to patrons either dining

outside or getting takeout.