The Guardsmen Honor Sports Stars for a Worthy Cause

Sal Castaneda

The Guardsmen hosted their 31st annual Celebrity Dinner and Sports Auction last month, tapping everyone from Miss California MacKenzie Freed to 49ers sportscaster Greg Papa to help raise funds for the Bay’s at-risk youth, something the organization has been doing since 1947.

Hosted in conjunction with the Giants Community Fund, the auction raked in $300,000 to send 1,000 Bay Area kids to summer camp, and proceeds will also benefit the Community Fund, which uses baseball as a vehicle to encourage and support underserved youth and their families.

Sports celebs flocked to the Four Seasons for the event, including San Francisco native and former 49er Desmond Bishop, long retired Giant Tito Fuentes and former Giants outfielder Marvin Benard. Other important faces in the crowd were Rob Connolly, president of the Boys and Girls Clubs of San Francisco, and radio personality Damon Bruce, who hosts 9.57 the Game and emceed the sports auction.

MacKenzie Freed

Chris Rodriguez, John Bradley and Nick Bates

Desmond Bishop

Gary Papa

Marvin Benard and Tito Fuentes