March 16



Co-chairs Davina Murphy, Stacey Allara and Khristine Holterman with Lou Seal

The Hillsborough Auxiliary to the Peninsula Family Service channelled a night at the vineyard for their 55th annual gala, bringing attention to the Peninsula Family Service’s programs in the process. Co-chaired by Stacey Allara, Khristine Holterman and Davina Murphy, the event brought 200 guests to the Sharon Heights Golf and Country Club to fundraise for the Fair Oaks Senior Center. Some surprise gala guests? Diane Dwyer, formerly of NBC Bay Area and Giants’ mascot Lou Seal. The Hillsborough Auxiliary has been supporting the Peninsula Family Service’s efforts for 50 years and counting, which include early childhood education and childcare; financial empowerment programs; health and wellness initiatives; and senior programs, like the night’s benefactor Fair Oaks Senior Center.



Debbie Harrison and Diane Dwyer

Heather and Collin Cleary

Sam and Gloria Malouf

James Wooley and Alvin Royse

Jim and Marianne Arbeed with Nurbol and Angelika Sulton