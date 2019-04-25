The Hillsborough Auxiliary to the Peninsula Family Service’s Night at the Vineyard
The Hillsborough Auxiliary to the Peninsula Family Service channelled a night at the vineyard for their 55th annual gala, bringing attention to the Peninsula Family Service’s programs in the process. Co-chaired by Stacey Allara, Khristine Holterman and Davina Murphy, the event brought 200 guests to the Sharon Heights Golf and Country Club to fundraise for the Fair Oaks Senior Center. Some surprise gala guests? Diane Dwyer, formerly of NBC Bay Area and Giants’ mascot Lou Seal. The Hillsborough Auxiliary has been supporting the Peninsula Family Service’s efforts for 50 years and counting, which include early childhood education and childcare; financial empowerment programs; health and wellness initiatives; and senior programs, like the night’s benefactor Fair Oaks Senior Center.