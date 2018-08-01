Parties

The Opera Ball celebrates its benefactors

Photos by Drew Altizer Photography

August 1, 2018
Less than a minute
    Matthew Shilvock and Riccardo Benavides
    Opera Ball co-chairs Kathy Huber and Shannon Cronan
    Sonya Molodetskaya and Farah Makras
    Barbara Brown and Matthew Shilvock
    John Rosin, Karen Kubin and Victor Makras
    Karen Caldwell, Jennifer Walske and Jane Mudge

    San Francisco Opera Guild celebrated the Benefactors of Opera Ball 2018 at the home of Farah and Victor Makras, in preparation for the Opera Ball 2018, which will be held on September 7. Party goers included SF Opera General Director Matthew Shilvock, SF Opera Guild President Jane Mudge, Opera Ball Co-Chairs Shannon Cronan and Kathy Huber, as well as former SF Mayor Willie Brown, Riccardo Benavides, John Rosin and Karin Kubin.

