San Francisco Opera Guild celebrated the Benefactors of Opera Ball 2018 at the home of Farah and Victor Makras, in preparation for the Opera Ball 2018, which will be held on September 7. Party goers included SF Opera General Director Matthew Shilvock, SF Opera Guild President Jane Mudge, Opera Ball Co-Chairs Shannon Cronan and Kathy Huber, as well as former SF Mayor Willie Brown, Riccardo Benavides, John Rosin and Karin Kubin.

Related