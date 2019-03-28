Parties

The Power of Choice

Photos by Drew Altizer Photography

March 28, 2019
March 7

  • Fran and Heather Streets
  • Christine Suppes and Dagmar Dolby

Supporters at the 24th annual San Francisco Power of Choice Luncheon raised $1.1 million for NARAL Pro-Choice America, a national organization dedicated to women’s reproductive rights. Held in conjunction with NARAL’s 50th anniversary, the event hosted speakers such as Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, Senator Barbara Boxer, and NARAL President Ilyse Hogue, who addressed the 650-person audience. Other staunch supporters at the Fairmont Hotel: Natasha and Dagmar Dolby, who is the founder of the event; Norah and Norman Stone; SF Mayor London Breed; Mark Buell, and Priscilla Geeslin.

  • Lucie Weissmen and Norah Stone
  • Peggy Keon and JaMel Perkins
