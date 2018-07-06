Parties

Photos by Agency Moanalani Jeffrey

July 6, 2018
    Mary Pasache, Alicia Dunams and Karen Horton
    Susie Berg
    Co-chair Rosalind Solon Morris, Elyssa Match and Beth Wilson
    Elizabeth Folger and Sally Coates

    Recognizing the importance of women supporting and mentoring other women truly is the “Power of Paying it Forward.” That was the theme at this year’s 13th Annual Women at the Center Honors, held at the Ritz Carton and hosted by the Junior League of San Francisco. Each year, the League distinguishes two outstanding Bay Area women who are true visionaries favoring the push of philanthropic causes in the community. This year’s honorees were Sally Coates and Elizabeth Folger. Rosalind Solon Morris, the 2018 Women at The Center Honors Chair, was joined by Honorary WATCH Chairs Laine Buckingham and Catherine Pyke as well as Mistress of Ceremonies Alicia Dunams and Honoree presenters Krista Mitzel and Courtney Rice.

    Close