The RealReal Brings Real Deals to SF, and Other Openings

The RealReal

253 Post St., San Francisco therealreal.com

Chic meets sustainable at the new RealReal flagship store in Union Square. The fourth brick-and-mortar location for the luxury consignment retailer offers 8,000 square feet of shopping across two floors, in a LEED-gold-certified space. Women’s apparel, handbags, shoes, accessories, fine jewelry and watches, as well as beauty and home, are on the main level. Head downstairs for menswear and the Luxury Consignment Office. Love the art on the walls? It’s for sale, too. Plus, the store offers repair and tailoring services. And if you need to refuel while browsing the racks and shelves, there’s CafeCafe. Located in the back of the store — you can enter directly through the doors on Maiden Lane — it serves up Sightglass coffee, Happy Moose juices and smoothies, and Whalebird kombucha, along with bites from Mr. Holmes Bakehouse, Acme and Positive Food Co. Absolutely not to be missed: the fitting rooms lined in collages created by Colpa Press, depicting San Francisco icons such as the Space Lady, Al Ribaya and Peaches Christ. So, yes, by all means, you should try on that Chanel dress and Gucci ensemble. — Anh-Minh Le

Bloomingdale’s

Westfield Valley Fair, San Jose; bloomingdales.com

With the addition of a 150,000-square-foot Bloomingdale’s, Valley Fair continues to up its game. From big-name fashion houses (Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta) to contemporary brands (Derek Lam 10 Crosby, Theory, Rag & Bone), the store’s three floors have got you covered. Along with the usual departments and amenities — including the Style Studio, where consultants can help assemble the perfect outfits, and private spa rooms for rejuvenating treatments — The Carousel @ Bloomingdale’s offers a rotating pop-up experience. The current theme is World Bazaar, with far-flung goods curated by Karla Martinez, editor-in-chief of Vogue Mexico and Vogue Latin America. Shoppers can also enjoy AnQi, the latest eatery from chef Helene An of Thanh Long and Crustacean fame. That means: No more driving to San Francisco for garlic noodles! — Anh-Minh Le

Ettan

518 Bryant St., Palo Alto; ettanrestaurant.com

When a glamorous fashion and real estate entrepreneur joins forces with a two-Michelin-starred chef, the results are destined to be stylish and saporous. Such is the case with Ettan, which opened its striking wrought-iron-framed cerulean doors in downtown Palo Alto. The contemporary Indian restaurant is a collaboration by first-time restaurateur and Atherton resident Ayesha Thapar and Srijith “Sri” Gopinathan, executive chef of San Francisco’s Campton Place, who now splits his time between the two restaurants.The dining room soars with a three-story glass-domed ceiling aglitter with chandeliers. And the menu delivers with lip-singeing Kerala Fried Chicken (yes, KFC, for short), cast-iron pans of monkey-bread-style naan, and cauliflower leaf-swaddled roasted black cod. Classic cocktails get twists such as the Just Like Money, a savory-smoky blend of gin, mezcal, cilantro, lime and avocado simple syrup. Desserts hold surprises, too, such as the Ettan Kheer, a saffron-scented rice pudding that’s billed as containing a “mystery” ingredient. Let’s just say it’s a vegetable that’s unexpected. — Carolyn Jung