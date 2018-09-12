Wine lovers and foodies rejoice: The Clement is now rounding out its offering of luxury perks available for both travel-weary visitors and locals alike. The boutique property will now offer super-swanky wine tours up in the Santa Cruz Mountains, with a special curated flight for oenophiles. Let the wine drinking and the delicacy discovering begin.

The Clement

711 El Camino Real, Palo Alto

After a luxurious night in any one of the Clement’s richly appointed luxury suites, guests are now able to visit the Ridge Vineyards property located in the northern reaches of the Santa Cruz Mountains. There they will have an opportunity to experience single-vineyard wines, including the celebrated Monte Bello Cabernet Sauvignon.

The two-hour private tasting experience for two includes a tour of the vineyard, where guests will see the petite verdot, merlot and cabernet vines, as well as the historic knoll covered with 66-year-old cabernet sauvignon vines.

A dedicated host will present a customized five-wine flight and library pour of Monte Bello, which also includes the most current vintage. A cheese-and-tapenade plate completes the experience. The concierge can assist in customizing the tour by arranging transportation of the guest’s choice, with options ranging from a town car, stretch limo and passenger van to an SUV or a stretch SUV limo. The private tasting and tour packages are only available until December 31.

Madera

2825 Sand Hill Road, Menlo Park

This month Madera’s Farm Dinner Series is rolling out a new look at ultra luxe farm-to-table dining in Menlo Park. Starting in September, the Michelin-starred restaurant will be hosting a monthly dinner that will include a five-course menu featuring farm grown ingredients paired with flights of wines from the Madera sommelier team. On September 22 Madera will be hosting Hodo Soy and it’s trendy, scrumptious plant-based foods that are USDA organic, vegan, non-GMO and even kosher certified.

Tre Monti

270 Main St., Los Altos

Italian dining hotspot Tre Monti is set to open by the end of this month in Los Altos. The project is spearheaded by restaurateur Mattia Galiano, as well as Giovanni Messina, a manager and sommelier, and Mario Nucci, a contractor who has helped create 90 percent of the Italian restaurants in the Bay Area, says Galiano. All three partners hail from Calabria, Italy, and Galiano already owns two restaurants in Italy. The Larson Family Winery in Sonoma will be growing a special grape for Tre Monti’s house wine, which will pair with the eatery’s fresh, made-in-house organic mozzarella and dough.

Maum

322 University Ave., Palo Alto

This high-end Korean restaurant is now serving a tasting-only menu crafted by executive chef Michael Kim. One of the biggest upsides? The menu will draw almost entirely from a boutique private farm in Los Altos Hills that Maum has inked an exclusive agreement with — think soondae, Korean daikon radish and perilla. If you decide to swing by, be sure to bring your friends: Maum will offer one seating at a long, wooden communal table that accommodates 16 people. Prices are set at about $150 to $180 per person.