From Hunters Point to Russian Hill, San Francisco is full of houses built on top of rock outcroppings. But the most massive such formation in the City is probably the mighty serpentine extrusion under the “Rock House,” a weird and wonderful building at Mariposa and Utah. This spectacular outcropping, in an appropriately surreal location just steps west of the 101 Freeway, runs at least 100 feet long north to south, 80 feet west to east and is about 15 feet high. If Bedrock denizen Fred Flintstone had a spare $5 million, this would be his mansion of choice. It is the granddaddy of the City’s residential rock platforms.

The Rock House is not well known, mostly because both of the streets it towers over are cut off by the freeway, creating an odd Twilight Zone-y neighborhood. But once you notice it, you’ll never see the City in quite the same way, especially from the freeway. That’s because it sits on a surreally orphaned little piece of Potrero Hill — call it Potrero Hill West — that’s separated from the main part of the hill by the freeway. This anomalous quasi-island even has its own pedestrian walkway connecting it to the “mainland.”

The Rock House is a strange and wondrous building, with a history to match. Built in 1911, the imposing three-story structure sits atop the Fort Point-Hunters Point mélange, one of the two geological “mélange zones” that run diagonally from southeast to northwest across San Francisco. It was listed in the 1921 city directory as “The Rock Club for Boys.” By the late 1940s or early 1950s, it had been acquired by San Francisco State College, which at the time was located in a ramshackle cluster of buildings around Buchanan and Waller, where for years the only viable classroom was located in a former orphanage chapel. “The Rock,” as it was called, was State’s only campus-run housing for nonveterans. It housed 25 to 30 men under the supervision of a student employee and his wife.

In 1960, the building was acquired by the Rudolph Schaeffer School of Design (original name: The Rudolph Schaeffer School of Rhythmo-Chromatic Design), which went out of business in 1984. In 1987 the building was completely remodeled. The 6,645-square-foot building on its 12,500-square-foot lot (more than a quarter of an acre) was sold in 2014 for $3.9 million and is now used as a three-unit residence. From its great room with its 30-foot ceiling (which must be among the highest in the City), its occupants can look out at the skyline. And if they are troubled by SF’s bewildering recent transformations, they can take comfort in the knowledge that the big slab of metamorphic rock they are sitting on, forged far below the earth’s surface millions of years ago, is pretty likely to outlast the Salesforce Tower.