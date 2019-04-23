Parties
The San Francisco Girls Chorus Sings Pelosi’s Praises
Photos by Carlin Ma
March 15
At their recent gala, the San Francisco Girls Chorus honored house speaker extraordinaire Nancy Pelosi with the Elizabeth Appling Arts Champion Award — a newly established recognition named after the chorus’ founder — for her contribution to the San Francisco arts realm. Politicos like Pelosi and Mayor London Breed spoke at the 200-person event, which was the largest attendance in the gala’s history. Festivities included a live performance from the San Francisco Girls Chorus Premier Ensemble, a cocktail reception and three-course dinner at the Julia Morgan Ballroom. Over $200,000 was raised for the chorus’ Elizabeth Avakian Need-Based Scholarship Fund in addition to its music education and performance programs.