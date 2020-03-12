The Season in Beauty: Breath of Fresh Air

Natural is the leading trend in makeup this spring, and Lucia Pica created the best example for Chanel’s Nouvelle Vague-inspired runway show. As she describes: “The girls are walking on the rooftop of Paris. Virginie [Viard] wanted the girls to look super fresh. It’s really about the luminosity and transparency of the skin with a little color on the lips.” Here are the key innovations I’ve added to my makeup bag to recreate the season’s youthful look in just under five minutes.

Soft Focus

Chanel’s longwear liquid eyeshadow Ombre Première Laque is my absolute favorite new eye product. This easy-to-apply formula delivers an instant multi-dimensional color payoff, and can be adjusted from intense to translucent in a matter of seconds. It stays on all day long and comes in five dreamy shades inspired by the poetic colors of desert. Chanel Ombre Première Laque Longwear Liquid Eyeshadow in Vastness, $36; chanel.com

Irresistible Luster

Infused lip oils are a hot 2020 trend, and the best ones arrive from the ultra-posh Japanese brand Decorté. This inventive combination of botanical oils softens and revitalizes lips. I love that each of the three shades has a uniquely delicious fragrance (camellia, rose and jasmine). They add just a slight hint of sophisticated natural color and refreshed shine throughout the day. Decorté Lip Oil Intense Botanical Treatment in Luxe Camellia, $27; decortecosmetics.com

Luminous Canvas

An even skin tone and radiant complexion are the keys to the natural glowing look, and Sisley delivers the perfect product to accomplish this goal. The brand’s new Phyto-Hydra Teint beautifying tinted moisturizer contains six skincare and makeup actions that boost energy and vitality, while creating an instant subtle veil-like effect that reflects light from all angles. Sisley Phyto-Hydra Teint Beautifying Tinted Moisturizer in Medium, $120; sisley-paris.com