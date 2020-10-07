The SF Fall Show Arrives

For four decades, dealers and patrons have been spoiled by the grandeur of the San Francisco Fall Show, from postcard views to the popping of Champagne bottles. This year, those extras will be shelved, but fortunately, fans can still expect a collector’s paradise of art, antiques and decor and — mais oui — revel in some retail therapy.

If this year’s event has revealed one thing, it’s the loyalty of the show’s longstanding dealers, with more than 90 percent of the stable partaking in the new format. Additionally, several dealers who haven’t exhibited at the show in more than a decade will be returning, including Carolle Thibaut-Pomerantz, Sullivan Goss and Liz O’Brien. And exciting new vendors have been added to the lineup, including Barbara Israel Garden Antiques, Michael Goedhuis, Finch & Company, O’Sullivan Antiques, Philip Stites (formerly of Therien), Somerville Manning, the Chinese Porcelain Company and Ursus Books.

Show chair Suzanne Tucker shares a sampling of special finds at this year’s show.

MODERNISM INC, San Francisco: Man Seated in Restaurant, 1987 by John Register (1939–1996), oil on canvas. “I have long admired John Register’s take on offbeat beauty,” shares Tucker. “Reminiscent of Edward Hopper, this American realist’s work is haunting and thought-provoking: Where? Who? Why?”

LIZ O’BRIEN, New York: Terrazzo fireplace surround by Bay Area artist Esther Bruton (1896–1992). “What a perfect piece for the San Francisco Fall Show! Esther Bruton is well known for her murals in the Cirque Room at the Fairmont Hotel. The grazing animals and Native American hunters are iconic and timeless,” says Tucker.

BERND GOECKLER, New York: Textured bronze branches add an exotic touch to this elegant contemporary matte black lacquered French commode from New York dealer Bernd Goeckler. “The ‘100 years or older’ rule for the San Francisco Fall Show was discarded a few years ago, and it has allowed dealers such as Bernd Goeckler (new to the show!) to present one-of-a-kind pieces by contemporary makers,” Tucker notes. “I love the craftsmanship and the drama of the bronze branches against the black lacquer — so chic in any era.”

DK FARNUM, Connecticut: “Ribbon” diamond, platinum and cultured pearl retro earrings by Jean Schlumberger for Tiffany, circa early 1970s. Tucker admits, “I absolutely adore these yin and yang earrings (Hello to my husband … !). I am a huge Jean Schlumberger fan. He was renowned for his elegant and fantastical creations, organic and elegant, infused with wit and curiosity, and these are no exception.

The San Francisco Fall Show: Taking place virtually this year in collaboration with the online marketplace platform InCollect, more than 60 renowned dealers will showcase their wares from October 16 to October 25. When the show goes live at 9 a.m. PST on October 16, shoppers will have the ability to connect with dealers around the clock via phone, text and email. There’s no ticket cost or buyer’s premiums through InCollect, and each exhibitor will be featuring never-before-seen pieces. For more details, go to incollect.com/sffallshow.