The Super Bowl of Kids’ Charity Events

Photos by Katie Ravas for Drew Altizer Photography

July 23, 2019
Ben Garland, Dominic Mondragon and Jaquiski Tartt

May 18

The Wender Weis Foundation for Children’s 6th annual Children’s Champions event invited more than 500 kids to spend a day of sports-centric activities at the 49ers Academy. And despite the weather being, well, weather, the atmosphere was nothing short of sunny.

“There was a close-knit feeling from be-ing inside this year because of the rain, and there was such warmth, spirit and enthusiasm from all of our guests,” says foundation founder Amy Wender-Hoch. “Our mission at WWFC is to create moments of wonder that spark a lifetime of possibility and I hope our event was something they will remember.”

In addition to offering arts, crafts and photo ops, the nonprofit honored John Lynch, general manager for the San Francisco 49ers, with its Change Maker award (given to sports stars who use their platforms for good). Along with wife Linda Lynch, the Stanford alum and Super Bowl champion has supported at-risk youth through his name-sake foundation since 2000.

Co-chaired by Stephanie and Peter Oshman, Joanne Pasternack and Robert Bardin, Children’s Champions also welcomed current 49ers Ben Garland and Jaquiski Tartt; former 49ers Dennis Brown and Eric Heitmann; and Khari Stephenson, who played with the San Jose Earthquakes.

Cho-chairs Peter and Stephanie Oshman
Linda and John Lynch with Amy Wender-Hoch
Nathan Hoch and Tommy Dunn
Lou Seal and Maria Ralph
Maria Paulo, Dennis Brown and Michele Sharkey

