Personalities

The Ultimate Zoom

By Olivia Wise

May 19, 2020
Less than a minute

We’ve assembled quite the grid of VIP guests for our dream zoom. Left to right from the top: Lisa Zabelle models her @drawbertsoninspired mask; Jack Dorsey donates big to fight COVID-19; Sharon and David Seto shelter in style; Dr. Sara Cody guides Santa Clara County; former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown reads his Gazette cover story; Another shelter pet gets adopted; Dr. Anthony Fauci gives Americans the straight talk about infectious disease; Our inspiration for this issue, St. Francis; Tom Hanks survives coronavirus and lifts our spirits on SNL; London Breed continues to stay on top of the rapidly evolving situation; Governor Gavin Newsom does the same; Steph Curry helps people understand the crisis; The Blackstones join America in quarantinis; Jonathan Rachman designs your home office remotely; Michael Tilson Thomas is streaming.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Photo of What to leave, what to take

What to leave, what to take

September 1, 2016
Photo of Postcards from Paris

Postcards from Paris

September 1, 2016
Photo of Big-hearted Baer

Big-hearted Baer

September 1, 2016
Photo of A new spin on giving

A new spin on giving

September 1, 2016
Back to top button
Close