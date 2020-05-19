The Ultimate Zoom

We’ve assembled quite the grid of VIP guests for our dream zoom. Left to right from the top: Lisa Zabelle models her @drawbertsoninspired mask; Jack Dorsey donates big to fight COVID-19; Sharon and David Seto shelter in style; Dr. Sara Cody guides Santa Clara County; former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown reads his Gazette cover story; Another shelter pet gets adopted; Dr. Anthony Fauci gives Americans the straight talk about infectious disease; Our inspiration for this issue, St. Francis; Tom Hanks survives coronavirus and lifts our spirits on SNL; London Breed continues to stay on top of the rapidly evolving situation; Governor Gavin Newsom does the same; Steph Curry helps people understand the crisis; The Blackstones join America in quarantinis; Jonathan Rachman designs your home office remotely; Michael Tilson Thomas is streaming.

