Down to business: “Things that drape beautifully on your body look so much more expensive than things that hug it,” says Sundstrom. Here she wears a coat from the Korean brand SJSJ, a Piazza Sempione pleated skirt, a top from Madewell, and brown leather Saint Laurent pointed pumps. Her “very vintage” black 32cm Hermès “Kelly” bag was a find through Vestiaire Collective. (Margo Moritz)

“This is the year of the trouser for me,” says Anh Sundstrom, founder of the wildly popular style blog 9to5Chic. “It’s become really comfortable to wear slacks — on the weekends I pair them with sandals and a cotton T-shirt.” While her blog began as a creative outlet nearly a decade ago, Sundstrom has developed a huge following — her 294,000 Instagram followers are a pretty good indication of her fashion influence. “I actually started my blog the year before Instagram [launched], when I was traveling around the country for work with a medical device startup,” she explains. “It was a way to meet other like-minded women who were also sharing their fashion journeys. I never realized it would become what it is.” The Bay Area native notes that her nine-to-five style has evolved over the years, but she still adheres to a few fashion principles. “Over time, I dialed in to what’s most comfortable for me, so I lean toward more classic, polished looks,” she says. “I’d say that’s a neutral look with tailored pieces, and it’s definitely quality over quantity.” As one of San Francisco’s most stylish women — as she was recognized by the San Francisco Chronicle in 2015 — Sundstrom offers a few simple tips for looking and feeling your best: “Fit is the most important thing; size is just a number, so steer clear of things that are too tight. And tuck in your shirt! It radically changes your look.