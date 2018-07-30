After giving birth to daughter Lilliana, her second child, Chrisa Pappas made the decision to get a low-maintenence, maximum-chic pixie haircut, trimming inches off her long, thick locks — and never looked back. It worked for Pappas’ aesthetic: Classic with an edge. “I keep on telling people to try it — I love the look, but I never thought I could actually pull it off until I tried it,” says the Instagram style maven (@chrisapappas), from her stunning Sacramento home, a modern marvel designed by architect Mark Dziewulski. Today, Pappas — whose magnetic smile and sophisticated fashion sense has endeared her to brands from Dior to Valentinto— can be

seen radiating joie de vivre around the world, one day at the SFMOMA Modern Ball and the next at the Cannes Film Festival, where she graced the red carpet in a pastel yellow Alexander McQueen gown that channeled Elizabeth Taylor. For her Nob Hill Gazette photo shoot, she posed in two contrasting looks which capture her signature glamour and exuberance. Pappas learned it from her mother. “She just knows how to pick the right outfit that suits her and her body type and her style,” she says. “It’s not all about being trendy and having to have the latest look just because it’s popular.”