The Wardrobe

The Wardrobe: Dina Bandman

By Erin Carlson

December 11, 2019
1 minute read
“The more casual look is kind of like my uniform,” says Bandman. “I always just put together a skirt, a sweater, some type of heeled shoe. The booties that I wore are Miu Miu and I’ve had them for a decade now. I really like to just buy things once and never have to replace them, hopefully. And the skirt is Veronica Beard from this season. I went to a very preppy school in the South, so I have love for anything preppy and plaid. And the sweater is just a cozy Reformation sweater. It’s a mix of high and low.” (Margo Moritz)

“A Dina Bandman room” is instantly recognizable: It’s classic and refined, but with an unexpected twist. Recall the San Francisco–based interior designer’s show-stopping riff on a master bedroom at Le Petit Trianon, this year’s Decorator Showcase canvas. A triumph staged in pale pink and white, Bandman’s charming tableau fused vintage elements (an antique secretary desk), clean Parisian lines (an insanely chic rectangular sofa) and out-of-this-world artwork (a floral branch sculpture creeping upward from the de Gournay–covered walls to the ceiling).

Both Marie Antoinette and Coco Chanel would approve.

Bandman’s keen eye for decor extends to her fashion sense, which is always appropriate and on point. “We’ve coined ‘fresh traditional’ for my design aesthetic, and I think that’s kind of how I would describe my fashion aesthetic also,” she says. “I really believe that what’s tried and true is not going to go out of style. You’re not going to look back on photos 10 or 20 years later and say, ‘Why was I wearing that?’” Bandman likes to “stay current, so I’ll mix in pieces that are a little trendier. But I would never buy a handbag that’s so current [that] I’ll regret it in a year.”

She gravitates toward clothing brands that are “always very girly and have a lot of frills,” like Dolce and Gabbana, Philosophy DiAlberta Ferretti, Zimmermann and Veronica Beard. “For handbags and shoes,” meanwhile, “I always find myself going back to Chanel.”

And for jewelry, she loves timeless vintage pieces and rare finds from collector Susie Hoimes’ shop, MDVII, on Vallejo and Polk in San Francisco. “That’s where most of my stuff comes from. … She has Chanel, YSL and brands and designers that I’ve never even heard of. And she has all different price points as well.”

It takes one seasoned curator to know another.

“My favorite colors are blue and pink, and the dress had both,” Bandman says of her Giambattista Valli frock. She paired the ensemble with Alexandre Vauthier shoes, vintage earrings from SF’s MDVII, an Ippolita ring and a Jimmy Choo purse. (Margo Moritz)
Tags

Related Articles

The Wardrobe of Stephanie Marver

January 1, 2018

The Wardrobe of Willie Brown

February 1, 2018
Photo of The Wardrobe of Carolyn Chang

The Wardrobe of Carolyn Chang

March 1, 2018
Photo of The Wardrobe of Sonya Molodetskaya

The Wardrobe of Sonya Molodetskaya

April 1, 2018

Check Also

Close
Back to top button
Close