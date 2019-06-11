Here, Ackley wears a cream H&M blazer with tortoise shell buttons, a black Zara crop top, black Gucci tights, an LF Burlingame silver Chunky Lock necklace, and vintage Gucci logo mules (not pictured). (Jen Siska)

“Fashion has always been part of my life,” says Mia Ackley, the assistant public relations manager for San Francisco and Walnut Creek Neiman Marcus stores. “I was the girl in high school wearing a cute dress with wedges while my friends were in leggings and Ugg boots — I even had a fashion blog in college.”

Ackley, who helps orchestrate all the in-store events, from small trunk shows to major designer appearances, describes her personal style as “edgy.” “I want to be comfortable but also chic, and I think that’s the perfect way to accomplish both — I like to call it ‘high street,’ as the British do,” she laughs.

“A SMILE AND A GOOD PERSONALITY ARE THE BEST ACCESSORIES,” SHE BELIEVES. “BE NICE, APPROACHABLE AND FRIENDLY. THOSE THINGS ARE WHAT MAKE YOU LOOK YOUR BEST.”

While Ackley’s favorite designer brands include Helmut Lang, Alexander Wang, Veronica Beard and the Row, her key for styling any look is a solid vintage piece. “I have a vintage tapered Yohji Yamamoto blazer that I’m obsessed with — it’s tailored perfectly!”

“My mom taught me always to have one true hero piece,” says Ackley. “Whether it’s shoes, a bag, or sunglasses — you can mix in the rest.” Ackley wears her favorite Yohji Yamamoto asymmetrical blazer, neon-green Zara sleeveless turtleneck, and Ksubi Playback baggy jeans. (Jen Siska)

When the Bay Area native isn’t working with top designers, vendors, press and fashion insiders, she’s finding style inspiration on the streets of San Francisco. “All you need to do is take a window seat at [Neiman’s] Fresh Market, and you’ll see amazing fashion,” she explains. “I’m much more inspired by real people and their style than I am by editorial.”

As for Ackley’s must-haves this season: at least one pair of vintage Levi’s; Balenciaga Triple S sneakers; a Prada Black Nylon backpack; a boyfriend blazer; and an assortment of hairclips — the more rhinestone or pearl embellished the better!