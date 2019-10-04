Vein wears two looks that represent different aspects of his personality: At left, the mood is “classic, elegant and sharp.” To the right, he models trendier threads by GNBI. (Derek Yarra)

If you glimpse the Best Dressed perennial Clara Shayevich on a San Francisco red carpet, odds are she’s wearing a showstopping gown by the talented couturier Vasily Vein, who considers her his muse. Vein, with his long mane of golden curls and sharp, bespoke suits, has been a commanding presence in society since arriving to the Bay Area more than a decade ago. One of Moscow’s most prominent fashion designers, he now lives and works in Sausalito, where he creates the classic, lavish looks that adorn the likes of Shayevich, Sonya Molodetskaya and Mayor London Breed, for whom he’s designing a dress for this month’s San Francisco Opera Ball.

When he was 13 years old, Vein sewed a dress for his sister, and from that moment, he knew he was destined for a life behind the seams. Without formal training, he taught himself the trade, then mastered the art of it. He’ll soon return to Russia to present a collection at Moscow Fashion Week, and he is also collaborating with Molodetskaya on looks for her line, Major Obsessions. While immersed in his studio, Vein listens to classical music — think Tchaikovsky, Chopin, Vivaldi and Liszt — to set the mood. As for designers, he takes inspiration from Karl Lagerfeld, Alexander McQueen and Yohji Yamamoto.

For his first-ever Gazette photoshoot, Vein wears two looks that represent different aspects of his personality: At left, the mood, he says, is “classic, elegant and sharp.” And then, to the right, he models trendier, but no less stylish, threads by GNBI. Vein, who loves to wear colorful shirts, describes his style aesthetic as sophisticated yet modern. When making custom couture for Shayevich and other social swans, he always tailors ensembles to fit their personalities — like Vein himself, the results are never boring.

Collector’s Edition

“I have 73 pieces done by Vasily,” says Clara Shayevich. “I’m his biggest collector. I have a full closet just made by Vasily Vein, really. Every single piece is so unique. Every single piece is so beautiful. The craftsmanship is outstanding, and the attention to details is just unmistakably beautiful.”

Female-Friendly

“I love women,” Vein tells the Gazette. “Every single woman is beautiful in their own way. Women are our everything and the most important part of the universe, because without them there’s no us. I love to dress them up, and to bring inner beauty and combine it with outer beauty. I appreciate women, and I want them to know that they’re always beautiful no matter what.”