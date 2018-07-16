It’s a truth universally acknowledged that Sobia Shaikh is one of the chicest women in San Francisco. From a high-society gala to dinner with friends at Kokkari, the designer, society swan and Instagram influencer (@sobiashaikh) can always be counted upon to arrive in style, whether she’s wearing a one-of-a-kind Oscar De La Renta gown or going more casual — yet still interesting — in a letterman jacket, black jeans and white shirt with a black tie. And she might be the only fashionista I’ve seen who can pair tomato-red Isabel Marant track pants with pink Gucci loafers and make the look a social media moment. Shaikh has coined the perfect word to describe her unique personal style: Cledgy, or “classic-edgy,” explains Shaikh, who loves to dress up for herself and for her fashion-loving girlfriends (see: Mary Beth Shimmon and Sonya Molodetskaya). “Most of my Instagram followers are women. I am so shocked at how many people write to me through DM [direct message] and they ask me for my advice, in terms of travel, in terms of fashion. I try and respond to each one because if they’re looking to me for inspiration … I’m happy to dispense any advice I can.” Check out Shaikh’s lifestyle blog at shaikenandstirred.com for content as cool as she is.

Fashion Safari

The black-and-white dress, which I love, love, love, is an old dress by a designer called Fausto Puglisi. I discovered him at a store in Florence called Luisa Via Roma … There’s something so sexy and yet cute and girly about it and feminine.” She’s worn it about twice before — at the Fine Arts Museums’ annual Mid-Winter Gala and again at New York Fashion Week. Like its owner, it’s playful and sophisticated, uptown and downtown. Whoever says SF has no style has never met Shaikh (or read the NHG).

Seeing Green

“I have things in my closet that are sort of trendy and of the moment, but a lot of the things in my closet are timeless without being old-fashioned,” says Shaikh, aptly describing her bright green Roland Mouret. “Green is my absolute favorite color. I love all shades of green.