TNDC’s Annual Pool Toss

Photos by Natalie Schrik for Drew Altizer Photography

December 26, 2019
Nick Gorman

The Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation hosted its 27th annual Pool Toss at the Phoenix Hotel on October 15, and things got downright splashy.

The nonprofit provides affordable housing and support to families and individuals in the Tenderloin and across San Francisco. This year’s toss — where pool party attire was encouraged, but most attendees opted for business casual — benefited the nonprofit’s TNDC After-School Program, which acts as a safe haven for many children in the Tenderloin.

This year’s tossees were a group of good-sported luminaries, including Gary Cohen, principal at TRI Commercial/Corfac International, who took a dip in a full beige suit; Cécile Chalifour, west division manager of community development banking at JP Morgan Chase; Illuminate founder, president and CEO Ben Davis; and Terry Lewis, complex general manager at Hilton Hotels of San Francisco Union Square.

Liam “Foodie Chap” Mayclem was also spotted at the affair, which boasted poolside cocktails, bites and entertainment.

Bob Nibbi, Alyssa Olson, Ivea Santiago Rivera, Anne Torney, Tyler Hutcherson, Kristen Henderson, Joe Swain and Mike Nibbi
Lady Ray and Brian Copeland
Nate Kaufman, Bill Feyling and Bob Nibbi

 

