PARTIES: Toasts And Tributes Well Worth The Wait

LOAVES & FISHES

Attendees: 225 viewers

Impact: $800K for Catholic Charities programs

With a $250K dollar-for-dollar challenge match from the Thoresen Foundation, Catholic Charities raised big bucks April 6 in support of the most vulnerable citizens in San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin counties.

This event was founded in 1997 by Janet and Clint Reilly, a former Catholic Charities trustee, the first layperson to serve as Loaves & Fishes board president (2002–2006), and founder of Clint Reilly Communications. Funds raised bolster the social service programs (shelter, juvenile justice, economic equity and immigrant assistance) of the Archdiocese of San Francisco.

Subject last year to a COVID cancel, this year’s 23rd Loaves & Fishes pulled in starry supporters, stellar musical sets and super sponsors — including Salesforce; Dede Wilsey; the San Francisco Giants; Lenore Heffernan; Bobbie and Mike Wilsey; University of San Francisco; Cecilia and James Herbert; Nob Hill Gazette; the Yvonne and Angelo Sangiacomo Family; Ron Conway; and Elizabeth Orsi Revetria and her parents, Sandra and Bernard Orsi. Reilly’s Credo Restaurant also delivered real-time gourmet meals to the homes of high rollers.

Led by social worker Michael Pritchard (and beloved veteran of the City’s comedy circuit) with Catholic Charities CEO Jilma Meneses (a former Catholic Charities’ client), this virtual program was jam-packed with toasts (including those from Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, Mayor London Breed, philanthropist John A. Sobrato, Pam Baer, Warriors President Rick Welts and Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco President Rob Connolly) and tributes to 30-year Catholic Charities employees.

And, finally, the Catholic Charities 2020 honorees — University of San Francisco President Rev. Paul Fitzgerald, S.J., and Giants Enterprises President Stephen Revetria — received their close-up on the big screen. Well, depending upon the dimensions of your computer.

Fitzgerald received Catholic Charities’ inaugural Heart of the Community Award, and Revetria was honored with the Faith in Action Award. “Catholic Charities CYO programs demonstrate that sport has the power to celebrate our common humanity regardless of faith, race, culture, beliefs, gender or ability,” said Revetria. “Sport has the power to teach positive values and enrich lives. While we strive for excellence in sports, it’s more important to aim for excellence in compassion as human beings.”