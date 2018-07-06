Parties

Top Chefs Benefit Luncheon Bestows Honors

Photos by Nano Visser

July 6, 2018
    Joan Siboni, Carla Hultman, Chris Grassi, Christine Kennedy, Alicia Hammarskjold and Sue Carter
    Top: Steve Bowdry, Willie Brown, Father Charles Gagan and London Breed Bottom: Brenda Wright, Timothy Alan Simon and Kimberly Brandon

    This year’s annual Top Chefs Benefit Luncheon celebrated Father Charles Gagan on the 50th Jubilee of his ordination into the priesthood at Mission Dolores Academy. Featuring a delicious menu from some of San Francisco’s top chefs – Charles Phan, Mourad Lahlou, Gerald Hirigoyen, Cyrille Pannier, Craig Stoll and Tonya Holland — the event saw 400 plus of the city’s leaders get together to raise money to help San Francisco’s working-class families receive an affordable, private education. Spotted in the crowd: Willie Brown, London Breed, Aaron Peskin and Mark Leno.

