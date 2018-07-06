This year’s annual Top Chefs Benefit Luncheon celebrated Father Charles Gagan on the 50th Jubilee of his ordination into the priesthood at Mission Dolores Academy. Featuring a delicious menu from some of San Francisco’s top chefs – Charles Phan, Mourad Lahlou, Gerald Hirigoyen, Cyrille Pannier, Craig Stoll and Tonya Holland — the event saw 400 plus of the city’s leaders get together to raise money to help San Francisco’s working-class families receive an affordable, private education. Spotted in the crowd: Willie Brown, London Breed, Aaron Peskin and Mark Leno.

Related