Parties
Top Chefs Benefit Luncheon Bestows Honors
Photos by Nano Visser
This year’s annual Top Chefs Benefit Luncheon celebrated Father Charles Gagan on the 50th Jubilee of his ordination into the priesthood at Mission Dolores Academy. Featuring a delicious menu from some of San Francisco’s top chefs – Charles Phan, Mourad Lahlou, Gerald Hirigoyen, Cyrille Pannier, Craig Stoll and Tonya Holland — the event saw 400 plus of the city’s leaders get together to raise money to help San Francisco’s working-class families receive an affordable, private education. Spotted in the crowd: Willie Brown, London Breed, Aaron Peskin and Mark Leno.