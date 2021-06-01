Top Five Hikes



Latino Outdoors founder José González has spent years exploring the trails of the Bay Area. His criteria for a favorite trail? One that is less crowded (and often lesser known) and also offers variety in terms of geography and landscape. Here are five hiking spots that have provided him with hardy workouts, unparalleled scenery and great memories over the years.

Coyote Valley Open Space Preserve

Morgan Hill, Santa Clara County

This destination is “remote enough that you get space” and has a really good loop trail, González says. It’s also “a great example of that valley oak woodland.”

Reinhardt Redwood Regional Park connecting with Joaquin Miller Park

Oakland, Alameda County

Highlights include the majestic redwoods and the “incredible variety of trails.” González also notes, “[There are] many great lookout spots, too, and a variety of habitats between redwood and coastal chaparral.”

Olompali State Historic Park

Novato, Marin County

“A varied loop trail, accessible, and just out of the way [enough] to not be too crowded,” notes González. He also enjoys being surrounded by the property’s beautiful oak trees.

Leona Heights Park

Oakland, Alameda County

This outdoor paradise offers what González sums up as “a relatively short hike but a quick elevation.” And it’s worth it: “You get to the top with fantastic views of the Bay.”

Fernandez Ranch

Martinez, Contra Costa County

This is “a fantastic loop trail with lots of variety and not too crowded,” González says. Plus, there’s an “amazing range of oaks and hills.”