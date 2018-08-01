Necessity is the mother of invention. I learned this right away when I started my travels in the modeling and fashion industry years ago. Packing for last-minute trips — sometimes for multiple climate zones, and preferably all in one suitcase — taught me to develop an effective approach for choosing full-sized beauty products that offer maximum benefits while taking minimum space. My “Travel Beauty Superheroes” system consists of three main groups — Formulators, Constructors and Alternatives — and each boasts its own special superpower. Let’s explore this summer’s best.

Constructors

Hourglass Retractable Double Ended Complexion Brush; $68, hourglasscosmetics.com.

Clarins 4-Colour All-In-One Retractable Pen in Shade 02; $32, clarinsusa.com.

Tom Lip Contour Duo in Public Display; $54, tomford.com.

Sisley Paris Phyto-Sourcils Design 3-in-1 Brow Pencil in Chestnut; $62, sisley-paris.com.

3 things to take on board

While 30,000 feet in the air, soothe sensitive eyes and lips and keep your skin clean while avoiding any finger to-face contact on a long flight.

Lancôme Énergie de Vie Illuminating & Cooling Anti-Fatigue Eye Gel; $39, lancome-usa.com.

Clé de Peau Beauté Eye And Lip Makeup Remover Towelettes 50 sheets; $40, cledepeaubeaute.com.

Lancôme Absolue Precious Cells Nourishing Lip Balm Honey-InRose; $50, lancome-usa.com.

Alternatives

Leave bulky bottles and jars at home and instead pack a few sheet masks that can be easily tailored to your needs and disposed of after each use.

Chantecaille Gold Energizing Eye Recovery Mask 8-pack; $195, chantecaille.com.

Lancôme Advanced Genifique Hydrogel Melting Sheet Mask 4-pack; $55, lancome-usa.com.

Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Sheet Mask 5-pack; $60, sulwhasoo.com.

For him

Multitasking is the grooming trend for the guys.

V76 by Vaughn 4-in-1 Cleansing Foam; $22.00, v76.com.

Stick to it

Stick-shaped beauty, skincare and hair products are the most portable and compact miracle workers.

Sisley Paris Phyto-Eye Twist in Bronze; $50, sisley-paris.com.

Clarins Sun Control Stick For Sun-Sensitive Areas SPF 30; $28, clarinsusa.com.

R+Co Dart Pomade Stick; $19, randco. com.

Formulators

The ultimate multitaskers because of their progressive “as-much-as- possible-in-one” formulas.

Amore Pacific Resort Collection Sun Protection Mist Broad Spectrum SPF 30; $75, amorepacific.com.

La Prairie Skin Caviar Essence-in-Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 25 Sunscreen Compact Foundation; $195, laprairie. com.

Tom Ford Shade And Illuminate Glow Stick in Sunstruck; $55, tomford. com.

Hourglass