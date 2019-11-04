BANDALOOP’s stunning performance at Save the Redwoods League’s Take Me to the Trees gala.

Canopied under the majestic redwoods of Golden Gate Park’s National AIDS Memorial Grove, Save the Redwoods League’s Take Me to the Trees gala on October 12 was a truly inspirational evening of environmental philanthropy, raising $670,765 for the league’s education and park-support programs.

The gala was designed to be tree-centric (naturally!), featuring a stunning performance by BANDALOOP, an aerial dance company that swung through the redwoods the night of the gala. The live auction, kicked-off by Save the Redwoods League President Sam Hodder, also featured unique redwood experiences, and the dinner by McCalls took inspiration from the conifer tree.

Chaired by Jessica Montague and James Campbell, the event’s honorary co-chairs were Grateful Dead legend Mickey Hart and his wife, Caryl, who has been involved with the organization for more than a decade.

Hodder chose an opportune time to highlight the importance of the league’s century-old roots and its work in the community. The event’s beneficiary programs make it possible for thousands of California kids to visit redwood parks every year, he said.

Allegra and John Krasznekewicz

Co-chairs Jessica Montague and James Campbell

Emily Ginsburg with Matt and Amy Berler

Kendra and Sam Hodder

Matt Berler, Mickey Hart and Frank Jordan