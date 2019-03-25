March 14

This year, the University of San Francisco presented the Leo T. McCarthy Award for Public Service to Stephen A. Privett, the university’s beloved president emeritus and co-founder of the Leo T. McCarthy Center for Public Service and the Common Good. A dignified gala was held at the Olympic Club in his honor, where a slew of dignitaries, politicos and fellow spiritual leaders were keen to celebrate the Catholic priest. Presented by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Leo T. McCarthy’s wife, Jacqueline McCarthy, the award celebrates someone “who has inspired others to lead, devoted their energy to equity and justice, and maintained the highest ethical standards in their personal and professional lives.” Serving as both president and chancellor of USF for a collective 18 years, Privett’s dedication to education and its ability to create dynamic, change-making leaders runs deep. Boldface names spotted saluting the awardee: Leo T. McCarthy’s daughter Sharon McCarthy-Allen, Joanne Hayes-White, Bill Cartwright, Cissie Swig, Serra Falk Goldman and former San Francisco Mayor Art Agnos.

