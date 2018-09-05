In the biggest philanthropic event yet, The V Foundation’s Wine Celebration raised $18 million for both breast cancer research and fund-a-need donations. Set in the beautiful Napa Valley and celebrating its 20th anniversary, this internationally known foundation had attendees from all walks of life. Nickel & Nickel hosted the main event dinner gala, as they’ve done since 2003, and brought five former hosts from both the athletic and entertainment worlds: Lou Holtz, legendary football coach, retired analyst for ESPN, best-selling author and motivational speaking legend; Scott Hamilton, figure skating world champion, Olympic gold medalist and cancer survivor; Joe Theismann, Super Bowl champion and MVP, sports commentator and restaurateur; Robin Roberts, Emmy-winning co-host of ABC’s “Good Morning America,” two-time cancer survivor, winner of the Arthur Ashe Courage Award and V Foundation board member; and Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski, Duke University men’s basketball head coach and V Foundation board member. Festivities also included a live auction featuring famed auctioneer John Curley, as well as an excited crowd. With prizes including wine, VIP experiences, and a 2011 limited edition Neiman Marcus Convertible Chevrolet Camaro, guests were quick to pull the trigger before Curley began the bidding. With the celebration lasting for 3 days, Napa was the heart of the party, as multiple vineyards around the valley hosted events, dinners, and auctions. Also seen helping the foundation: Beth Nickel, Cindy Goldberg, Tim Stannard, Jake Steinfield, Steve Bornstein, John Anthony Truchard, Denise Renteria, Michele Truchard, Oscar Renteria, Lauren Ackerman, Karen Aldoroty, Suzanne Pride Bran, Beth Novak Milliken, and Julie Allegro.

