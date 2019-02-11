Parties
Venus Over Manhattan Hits SF
Photos by Arthur Kobin Drew Altizer
An exhibition from Adam Lindemann’s gallery called Venus Over Manhattan opened at St. Joseph’s Art Society on January 15, attracting boldface names from every corner of the SF (and NY) arts scene. On display until March 8, the show combines the works of designers Charlotte Perriand and Pierre Guariche, sculptors Alexander Calder and Ken Price with paintings by Alberto Burri and Maryan in the church’s whimsically refurbished vestry.