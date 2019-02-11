An exhibition from Adam Lindemann’s gallery called Venus Over Manhattan opened at St. Joseph’s Art Society on January 15, attracting boldface names from every corner of the SF (and NY) arts scene. On display until March 8, the show combines the works of designers Charlotte Perriand and Pierre Guariche, sculptors Alexander Calder and Ken Price with paintings by Alberto Burri and Maryan in the church’s whimsically refurbished vestry.

Sotheby’s exec Jennifer Biederbeck with interior designer Emilie Spalding (who was surely eyeing the midcentury furniture).

Want to know where to find SFMOMA peeps Susan Swig and Joseph Becker? Just look for the major art exhibition.

Staples in SF arts, Katie and Matt Paige.

Kevin Hayashi, Clinton Yara and Ricardo Richie sip wine and cocktails from Rye on the Road and Hamel Family Wines.

Lindsay Bolton serves an artfully cozy look with design dabbler Anne-Sophie Deneve.

Real estate exec Meg Spriggs with artist Dorka Keehn, co-creator of Language of the Birds, the public installation flying above the corner of Broadway, Grant and Columbus in North Beach;

It’s a family thing for Sloan Barnett and her brother — the man of the hour — Lindemann.