Anne Kiremidjian, Jyotsna Sulebele, Sandeep Narayan and John Fisher

September 10-11

What else was there to do after Stanford Health Care’s decade worth of work came to fruition with its new, state-of-the-art hospital? Party!

The 824,000-square-foot space designed by architect Rafael Viñoly, was christened by donors, employees and VIPs with two days of experiential tours, receptions, celebratory dinners and patient testimonies on September 10 and 11.

Guests got a first look at the facility, which prides itself on being human-centric while harnessing the innovative spirit of its locale. The hospital’s centerpiece is a massive 30-foot, neon-lit geodesic sculpture by famed Bay Area artist Leo Villareal (“The Bay Lights”) dubbed Buckyball. The piece, located fittingly in the entrance plaza, resembles a doorway into another, more futuristic dimension, where quality health care reigns supreme.

Villareal’s installation is joined by 400 other works of original art through-out the hospital, in addition to a soaring atrium and interventional operating and imaging suites.

Attendees who saw it all first: David Entwistle, president and CEO of Stanford Health Care; Lloyd B. Minor, dean of Stanford University’s School of Medicine; John Levin, chair of Stanford Medicine Board of Directors; Marc Tessier-Lavigne, president of Stanford University, who was joined by his wife, Dr. Mary Hynes; Persis Drell, provost of Stanford University, and Linda Meier, member of Stanford Medicine board of directors.

Atmosphere at New Stanford Hospital Donor Dinner 2019.

Marc Tessier-Lavigne and Mary Hynes

John and Cynthia Gunn

Rafael Viñoly

John Levin, David Entwistle, Linda Meier and Lloyd Minor