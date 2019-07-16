Virgin Hotels SF 250 4th Street

It’s hard to believe it’s been a decade since Union Square’s Virgin Megastore closed its doors, but the City has been missing that signature style and innovative spirit ever since. Thankfully, the grand opening of SoMa’s Virgin Hotels San Francisco means Sir Richard Branson’s iconic British brand is back in the Bay Area and showcasing a dazzling look and feel.

The hotel’s aesthetic is a collaborative effort: Hager Design International (HDI) served as the interior designer of record, Gensler San Francisco took the reins as designer for the hotel’s rooftop Everdene, and Matthew Rolston led as the creative director for the hotel’s public spaces and Commons Club. Under Rolson’s creative direction, the Virgin Hotels San Francisco team brought to life a tech-forward space perfectly suited to business and leisure travelers, blending influences from the City’s seminal periods, from the Victorian era to the 1960s rock ’n’ roll decade.

“San Francisco represents the authenticity, innovation and overall unique spirit that Virgin Hotels also embodies,” says hotel General Manager Michel Notten. “We are thrilled to now be a part of such an iconic city, and even better to be in the vibrant, growing SoMa neighborhood. We hope that both traveling guests and locals alike consider Virgin Hotels San Francisco ‘their place’ here in the City.”

Aw, Schutz: Welcome to SF!

Schutz Westfield Centre, 865 Market Street

Anyone who’s ever flirted with a shoe obsession is likely very familiar with Schutz, the Brazil-based company that’s dominated the world of strappy heels, gladiator sandals and espadrilles for nearly 25 years. Now, Schutz is making its Northern California debut within Westfield San Francisco. The 627-square-foot space is the company’s second brick-and-mortar shop in the state, and one of just a handful in the whole country. The look and feel of the Westfield store is very much in line with the overall aesthetic Schutz has carefully curated over two-plus decades. Plush pink walls and illuminated shelves wrap around the retail space, and TV screens embedded within reflective walls amplify the brand’s edgy, fun and sexy style. Carrie Bradshaw would approve.

Stop and Sip the Flowers

Flowers Vineyards & Winery 4035 Westside Road, Healdsburg

Upon arriving at Flowers Vineyards & Winery, guests are greeted by a grove of redwood trees. Not a bad way to kick off a fully immersive experience that integrates nature, craftsmanship and, of course, amazing vino (Meghan Markle is a fan). One distinctive feature of this new tasting experience in the heart of the Russian River Valley is a hospitality house designed in partnership with Walker Warner Architects of San Francisco. This is just one spot on the expansive property that offers picturesque views of the surrounding beauty of Mount St. Helena and beyond.

In addition to the hospitality house, the 15.5-acre estate, located minutes from downtown Healdsburg, features the winemaking facility, indoor and outdoor seating, gardens, an outdoor wood-fired oven, an educational culinary pairing program led by chef Jamil Peden and exclusive areas for mailing list members.

“Flowers has long been guided by a single principle: To make exceptional wine that captures the wild beauty of the land and spirit of the Sonoma Coast,” says Flowers head winemaker Chantal Forthun. “Our founders, Joan and Walt Flowers, were among the pioneers of the far west Sonoma Coast, and today we’re excited to be opening a second home in Healdsburg, where we can share our Sonoma Coast wines with guests.”