Wardrobe: Nancy Evars

The interior designer opens a professional showroom — and showcases her own serious style.

When it comes to big birthdays, interior designer Nancy Evars doesn’t simply celebrate the day with cake and a song. Instead, she sees it as the perfect opportunity to reflect on where she wants her life to take her next. At 40, Evars swapped her long days of marketing and PR for her true passion: interior design. This year she celebrated her 50th — which meant it was time for another reevaluation. “With this monumental birthday looming, it made me think, ‘Is this where I want to be?’’’ Evars recalls. After growing a successful design firm alongside a business partner, she decided it was time to step out on her own and start Evars Collective.

The San Carlos trade-only designer showroom that opened in February reflects her eternal penchant for bold colors and unique prints. Its show-stopping Champagne bar extends from a backdrop of pink-hued wallpaper in the iconic Martinique fabric from CW Stockwell. The surrounding spaces have been turned into highly styled vignettes that highlight the Evars Collective upholstery line, as well as beautifully curated pieces from its vendors.

“We didn’t just want a wall of chairs,” Evars explains. “I wanted each uniquely designed space to look elevated but approachable.”

Evars’ staff lovingly describes her as “a maximalist” with a “passion for print” and whose signature style is “a little extra.” And Evars can’t help but laugh, agreeing with every comment. “The older I get, the more confident I am in both my design and clothing choices,” she explains. “This is who I am, this is what I like to wear, and it’s a big piece of me.” So as Evars preps for appointments, she may throw on a satin pantsuit from Veronica Beard or her monogrammed Evars Collective sweater from Lingua Franca. “I mostly [dress] based on how I feel. And I’m rarely monochromatic,” she adds. Luckily, the racks of Sam Malouf Authentic Luxury in Burlingame, Angela in Menlo Park and McMullen in Palo Alto and Oakland always have that special piece that Evars can’t wait to add to her wardrobe. “I love to shop and support the local boutiques,” she says. “The owners and stylists are always on the lookout for pieces they know I’ll love.” Designers she can’t get enough of at the moment include Dries Van Noten, Zimmermann, Mara Hoffman and Sea.

Whether she’s talking about a new addition to her wardrobe or her living room, Evars gravitates toward quality and comfort, she says, “because if the quality isn’t there, it can become a very uncomfortable piece in your home.” Ultimately, she adds, “It’s all about those investment pieces.”