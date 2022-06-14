What To Do Right Now: June 14 – June 28

Along with events that honor and celebrate Juneteenth and Pride Month, our calendar is filling up with multiday affairs (like the North Beach Festival and SF Design Week 2022) as well as special one-day-only occurrences (including an amazing drag show and a Check, Please! Bay Area soiree). And while we had quite the heat wave last week, the first day of summer (June 21) is just around the corner!

(Psst … Glide’s Power of One charity auction lunch with Warren Buffett is back! Bidding ends on Friday.)

Catch a Musical Masterpiece

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley’s Ragtime transports the audience to the turn of the 20th century, as three families pursue the American dream. The company’s founding artistic director, Robert Kelley, returns to direct this new production at Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts.

Through Sunday, June 26.

TheatreWorks’ Ragtime

Partake in an Immersive Adventure

Stranger Things: The Experience recently arrived in San Francisco, opening amid the Netflix hit’s fourth season. The multimedia adventure takes place at Skylight at The Armory, where guests can immerse themselves in the show’s iconic settings and a storyline developed with its creators.

Now through Sunday, July 31.

Stranger Things: The Experience

Enjoy Some Screen Time

Frameline — considered the longest-running and largest showcase of queer cinema in the world — is happening at venues throughout the Bay Area, with a streaming encore available for a limited time afterward. This year’s festival, whose theme is “The Coast is Queer,” features 90+ films, from narratives to documentaries to shorts.

Thursday, June 16–Sunday, June 26.

Frameline46

Celebrate Pride in S.F.

The San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration returns for its 52nd year with a theme of “Love Will Keep Us Together.” The revelry kicks off next Saturday (June 25, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.) at Civic Center Plaza. As always, a highlight of the two-day event will be Sunday’s parade on Market Street (June 26, 10:30 a.m.). More than 200 parade contingents and exhibitors, as well as 20+ community-run stages and venues, are expected to participate.

Saturday, June 25–Sunday, June 26.

SF Pride Parade and Celebration

The Drag Race Is On

(Drag Me to the St. Francis)

Billed as “the most extravagant drag show that San Francisco has ever seen,” Drag Me to the St. Francis is sure to wow. Eight legendary queens, including local icon Heklina and many from RuPaul’s Drag Race, will show off their singing, lip-syncing and dancing skills, all while working the runway.

Thursday, June 16; doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8:30 p.m.

Drag Me to the St. Francis

Take in a Theatrical Circus

Don’t miss the remaining performances of the Circus Center’s The Secret Garden. In this new theatrical circus, Frances Hodgson Burnett’s novel has been adapted by Felicity Hesed, who also directs the innovative production.

Friday, June 17, 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, June 18, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, June 19, 2 p.m.

Circus Center’s The Secret Garden

Hit the Country’s Oldest Outdoor Street Fest

The 66th Annual North Beach Festival, which benefits local community organizations, will fill the streets around Columbus and Grant avenues with arts, crafts, food and beverage purveyors. It’s two days of fun for all ages. NHG Sponsored

Saturday, June 18–Sunday, June 19, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

North Beach Festival

Commemorate Juneteenth in the City

Music and dance are highlights of the Juneteenth Celebration at the Bayview Opera House Ruth Williams Memorial Theatre. Vendors, community resources and food are also part of the day-long festivities.

Sunday, June 19.

Bayview Opera House’s Juneteenth Celebration

Delight in All Things Design

This year’s San Francisco Design Week, whose theme is “The Edge Effect,” features installations, talks, popups, interactive exhibits and more (including virtual events). The June 23 party will be held at Ken Fulk’s spectacular Saint Joseph’s Arts Society.

Tuesday, June 21–Saturday, June 25, 9 a.m.–9 p.m.

SF Design Week 2022



Eat, Drink & Meet Leslie Sbrocco

Join Check, Please! Bay Area host Leslie Sbrocco at the San Francisco Design Center Galleria for Taste & Sip! and sample fare from 50+ restaurants that have been highlighted on the beloved KQED show, along with wines from her favorite local wineries.

Monday, June 27, 6:30 p.m.

Check, Please! Taste & Sip!