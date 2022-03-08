What To Do Right Now: Mar 08 – 22

Ready to spring forward? Don’t forget to change your clocks this weekend, as daylight saving time kicks in Sunday, March 13. Whether you love or loathe the time shift, there are plenty of great ways to spend those longer days that are coming soon. Attend a benefit gala to support a worthy cause (like HAPFS, Dress for Success and the Red Cross); celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the City; or head to Wine Country to enjoy wild mustard season and the Napa Lighted Art Festival while you still can. And to commemorate Women’s History Month — today is International Women’s Day! — catch a performance of Bessie, Billie, & Nina: Pioneering Women in Jazz. Keep scrolling for more happenings over the next couple of weeks.

A Taste for Pi (π)

The Exploratorium celebrates the 35th edition of its special holiday, Pi (π) Day, both online and in-person this year. Reserve your tickets for the festivities, which will include a parade, Storytime Science, slices of pie and a performance by math artist John Sims.

Monday, March 14, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Pi (π) Day at the Exploratorium

March Mustard Madness — and More

Need another reason or two to head to Wine Country this month? Visit Napa Valley has put together a helpful map of the best spots to enjoy wild mustard season, which typically runs from late January through March. In addition to the bright yellow blooms enhancing the natural beauty of the region, the Napa Lighted Art Festival — billed as “a celebration of creative arts, technology and lights,” with eight illuminated sculptures on display in downtown Napa — has been extended and now concludes on March 13.

Visit Napa Valley

Get the Picture

As part of the National Geographic Live series at Stanford, award-winning photographer and filmmaker Ami Vitale will share stories and images with the audience at Bing Concert Hall. Among her adventures: wearing a panda costume while snapping pics of giant pandas.

Monday, March 14, 7:30 p.m.

Nat Geo Live: Wild Hope with Ami Vitale

Art as a Way to Aid Ukraine

Lighthouse Immersive undertakes a North America–wide fundraising effort next week with the one-day presentation of Immersive Shevchenko: Soul of Ukraine in San Francisco and five other cities. All proceeds from the exhibition — which showcases the work of the late Ukrainian artist, poet, writer and political activist Taras Shevchenko — will be donated to the Red Cross Emergency Relief Fund for Ukraine and National Bank of Ukraine Fund (ticket buyers choose which charity receives their contribution). SF tickets also include the new Immersive: Frida Kahlo experience.

Tuesday, March 15.

Immersive Shevchenko: Soul of Ukraine

A Premiere Fit for a Princess

Peninsula Ballet Theatre concludes its 54th season with the world premiere of Cinderella, choreographed by artistic director Greg Amato. The performance, based on the fairy tale by 17th-century French author Charles Perrault, is slated for the Fox Theatre in Redwood City.

Friday, March 11, 7 p.m.; Saturday, March 12, 2 and 7 p.m.

Peninsula Ballet Theatre’s Cinderella

Green Scene

The 170th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, presented by the United Irish Societies, makes its way around Civic Center Plaza/SF City Hall on Saturday. The festivities include food and drink along with Irish dancing and live music. The fun continues at the United Irish Cultural Center’s Annual Corned Beef & Cabbage Post-Parade Party.

Saturday, March 12

St. Patrick’s Day Parade, 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m.

Annual Corned Beef & Cabbage Post-Parade Party, 2–11 p.m.

A Charitable Party on the Peninsula

Join the Hillsborough Auxiliary to Peninsula Family Service for its 58th annual gala, An Evening by the Bay. The benefit gets underway with a cocktail reception, followed by dinner, a live auction and dancing to the Groove Doctors.

Saturday, March 12, 6 p.m.

HAPFS Annual Gala

Ante Up for a Good Cause

Fun is in the cards at Dress for Success San Francisco’s Casino Royale Sweet 16 Anniversary Gala. The event at the Palace Hotel — among the highlights are a cocktail reception, seated dinner and live auction — celebrates the nonprofit and the more than 9,000 women it has served.

Friday, March 18, 6–11:30 p.m.

Dress for Success SF Anniversary Gala

Iconic Singers Are Celebrated

Stanford’s Bing Studio hosts two performances of Bessie, Billie, & Nina: Pioneering Women in Jazz, which features a trio of vocalists backed by an all-female band paying tribute to the musical and social contributions of jazz artists Bessie Smith, Billie Holiday and Nina Simone.

Saturday, March 19, 7 and 9 p.m.

Bessie, Billie, & Nina: Pioneering Women in Jazz

A Soiree at City Hall

In its 27th year, the Red Cross Gala, a volunteer-led fundraiser, returns to San Francisco City Hall. The black-tie bash — which includes cocktails, dinner, an auction and live music — fetes the humanitarian organization and supports its mission to assist those affected by disasters.

Saturday, March 19, 6 p.m.

Red Cross Gala