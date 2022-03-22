What To Do Right Now: Mar 22 – April 5

It’s finally spring! If the new season has you eager to partake in some alfresco events, then check out The Samburu Project’s Walk for Water fundraiser as well as SCRAP’s garden party and silent auction. Also on our radar: The NCAA men’s basketball tournament is coming to town for the first time in 83 years, plus there are some wonderful benefit galas coming up.

Fun for All Ages

If you’re a fan of Cirque du Soleil and stage technology, then don’t miss B—The Underwater Bubble Show. Described as a “modern fairy tale with one major twist,” the narrative follows Mr. B on his journey through fantastical worlds. Two shows are planned for the Oshman Family JCC in Palo Alto.

Saturday, March 26, 4 and 6:30 p.m. | B—The Underwater Bubble Show

Get Jazzed Up

Grammy winner and 2019 NEA Jazz Master Maria Schneider, along with her namesake 18-member orchestra, will take the stage at Stanford — performing music from Data Lords, her new double album on artificial intelligence and tech. Prior to the 7:30 p.m. concert, Schneider will be in conversation with jazz saxophonist Loren Schoenberg.

Saturday, March 26. | Maria Schneider Orchestra

Have a Ball

The Edwardian Ball — pushed back two months, but still at the City’s Regency Ballroom — is now billed as a Spring Revival. Expect an evening of theater, ballroom dancing, live music, Instagram-worthy fashions and more. Among the highlights is an original rendition of writer, costume designer and artist Edward Gorey’s The Wuggly Ump.

Friday, April 1, and Saturday, April 2, 8 p.m.–2 a.m. | The Edwardian Ball

Must-See Musical Adaptation

Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility comes to vivid life at Palo Alto’s Lucie Stern Theatre in this musical production by TheatreWorks Silicon Valley. The show — now in its final weeks — is directed by Robert Kelley and features book, music and lyrics by Paul Gordon.

Through Sunday, April 3. | TheatreWorks’ Sense and Sensibility

College Basketball in the Bay

March Madness is coming to San Francisco for the first time since 1939, when the City played host at the California Coliseum on Treasure Island. Fun fact: The matchups were part of the inaugural NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament as well as the Golden Gate International Exposition, a world’s fair held three years after the Bay Bridge opened. This season’s West Regional games will be played at Chase Center.

Thursday, March 24 (two games), and Saturday, March 26 (regional championship). | NCAA Men’s West Regional Games

Art, Altruism & Exercise

In honor of World Water Day — which is today! — the Samburu Project is promoting a week of walking, running, biking and swimming. And this Friday, participants in its local Walk for Water are in for a treat: The fundraiser takes place at Woodside’s Runnymede Farm, a private property whose 120 acres are dotted with more than 100 contemporary artworks by the likes of Mark di Suvero and Andy Goldsworthy.

Friday, March 25, 3:30 p.m. | The Samburu Project’s Walk for Water

Tech Talk

Mountain View’s Computer History Museum hosts author John Markoff in conversation with the New York Times’ Nicole Perlroth. Markoff, a Pulitzer Prize–winning former NYT reporter, has a new book, Whole Earth: The Many Lives of Stewart Brand, about the local visionary who founded the Whole Earth Catalog.

Thursday, March 31, 7:30 p.m. | CHM Live

Dance & Donate

Dine, drink and dance the night away at ODC/Dance’s 50+ Anniversary Gala. And the festivities continue with a post-show shindig. The elegant affair — taking place at the Forum at YBCA in San Francisco — is part of Dance Downtown, which spans two weekends (March 31–April 10).

Friday, April 1, 5–11:30 p.m. | ODC/Dance’s 50+ Anniversary Gala

A Gala for Good

Creativity Explored’s annual gala, Art Changes Lives, returns to an in-person format. Enjoy cocktails and dinner, as well as auctions and a Mode Brut fashion show that includes ensembles from the recent exhibition at the Museum of Craft and Design. (Psst — You can donate a ticket for a CE artist to attend the event at City View at Metreon in San Francisco.)

Friday, April 1, 5–9 p.m. | Creativity Explored

An Artful Alfresco Soiree

SCRAP’s latest exhibition, ReImagine: The Art of Sustainable Thinking — showcasing more than 60 works by 29 Bay Area artists — is on view through August 31. A garden party fundraiser and silent auction mark its opening.

Sunday, April 3, 1–4 p.m. | SCRAP