What To Do Right Now: May 3 – May 17

As if Cinco de Mayo, Buster Posey Day (May 7), Mother’s Day (May 8) and Bay to Breakers (May 15) weren’t enough to make the next couple of weeks extra fun, we’ve rounded up even more activities and events for you to consider adding to your social calendar. Whether you’re a cheese connoisseur, motorcycle and car enthusiast, fashion or film buff, we’ve got you covered.

Exploratorium’s Party at the Piers: Uplift

The Exploratorium’s Party at the Piers: Uplift benefits the museum’s educational and public programs. The evening includes dinner and special guests: scientist and author Ainissa Ramirez, PhD; and TV personality, author, podcaster and celebrity hairstylist Jonathan Van Ness.

Friday, May 6, 6 p.m. | Exploratorium’s Party at the Piers: Uplift

Cheese, Please

The 16th Annual California Artisan Cheese Festival is happening at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, with funds raised supporting the agricultural community. Cheese makers, farmers and artisan food producers will partake. Enjoy boutique wines, artisan-brewed beers, handcrafted cider and live music with your fromage. Tickets: $30–$75.

Saturday, May 7, 11 a.m.–4 p.m. | California Artisan Cheese Festival

Garden Party

San Francisco Botanical Garden presents Garden Feast, with author and scientist Robin Wall Kimmerer as its special guest speaker. With a reception, auction and luncheon, the fundraiser supports SFBG’s youth education programs and plant collections.

Saturday, May 14, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. | SFBG’s Garden Feast

Get Revved Up

The Quail Motorcycle Gathering is back! The event, held at the Quail Lodge & Golf Club in Carmel, returns for the first time since 2019. In addition to 300 or so of the world’s finest vintage and modern motorcycles along with classic cars, guests will enjoy fantastic food truck fare as well as award-winning wines and local brews.

Saturday, May 14, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. | The Quail Motorcycle Gathering

Enjoy the Silence

The 25th San Francisco Silent Film Festival is coming to the Castro Theatre. The weeklong celebration features 29 programs from all over the world — all silent-era films presented with live musical accompaniment. Of the 19 recent film restorations, nine are making their North American premieres. (Psst — some events are free!)

Thursday, May 5–Wednesday, May 11. | SF Silent Film Festival

Theatre People

Enjoy a drink and a dialogue between Rufus Norris, the artistic director of the National Theatre of Great Britain, and critically acclaimed actor, director and producer David Oyelowo. The event, presented by the American Associates of The National Theatre, takes place at Saint Joseph’s Arts Society in the City.

Saturday, May 7, 7–8 p.m. | AANT’s Cocktails and Conversation

Ukraine Fundraiser

The historic Congregation Sherith Israel will host a benefit concert for Ukraine, featuring mezzo-soprano Frederica von Stade as well as composer and pianist Jake Heggie. Musicians from the San Francisco Symphony, members of the Artists’ Vocal Ensemble and The Bay Brass are among the other talents who will take the stage in support of humanitarian efforts by HIAS (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society), World Central Kitchen and Nova Ukraine.

Monday, May 9, 7:30 p.m. | Concert of Compassion

Lunch in Style

The SF Opera Guild and Neiman Marcus San Francisco are bringing a fashion luminary to town. For their benefit fashion show and luncheon featuring Carolina Herrera collections, the house’s creative director, Wes Gordon, will be on hand. NHG Sponsored

Wednesday, May 11, 11 a.m. | SF Opera Guild fashion show and luncheon

What to Watch

The Center for Asian American Media, celebrating its 40th anniversary, presents CAAMFest once again, taking place throughout the Bay Area and online. The nonprofit notes that CAAMFest40 “continues to be a feast of the senses: with film, food, music, and digital media from the world’s most innovative Asian and Asian American artists.”

Thursday, May 12 –Sunday, May 22. | CAAMFest 40

Good as Gold

The Raphael House, which is focused on family-centered solutions to homelessness, is marking a major milestone — and you’re invited to its 50th Anniversary Celebration. Liam Mayclem will emcee the cocktail affair at La Mar restaurant in San Francisco.

Saturday, May 14, 6:30–9:30 p.m. | Raphael House’s 50th Anniversary