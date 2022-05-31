What To Do Right Now: May 31 – June 14

Summer has unofficially started and if you’re sticking around town, there’s plenty of extracurricular activities and events to keep you busy. Check out two new Cal Academy exhibits that are great for all ages, or head out for an adults-only evening of fun featuring artworks made with Legos. Performances, galas and a massive map sale are also on our radar as we say good-bye to May and hello to June.

Get Ready to Bug Out

Make a date to catch the just-opened Bugs and Hidden Wonders exhibits at the California Academy of Sciences. Created by the team behind the sets and design for the Lord of the Rings films, Bugs includes larger-than-life models (think: a 15-foot orchid mantis). Hidden Wonders, which is a permanent exhibit, highlights some of the rarest and most compelling objects from the museum’s vast scientific collections (among them, a more than 100-year-old Galapagos tortoise specimen).

Bugs runs through Sunday, January 22. | Cal Academy

Thursday Night “Brick” Party

Earlier this month, Art of the Brick — featuring contemporary artist Nathan Sawaya’s creations made with Legos — launched its summer event series, Bricks at Night. Guests ages 21+ can enjoy a lively bar along with the art, which includes original works by Sawaya as well as his renditions of masterpieces such as Vincent van Gogh’s “Starry Night” and Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa.”

Thursdays, through September 1, 6–9 p.m. | Bricks at Night

A Multisensory Experience at the Midway

If you missed the debut of CandyBomber Productions’ Fray at Stanford last week, you’re in luck: The performance, which blends video-game visuals with hip-hop and ballet, is making its San Francisco premiere at the Midway this week. (Stick around afterward for DJ sets!)

Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4, 8 p.m. | Fray

Calling All Cartophiles

This week and next, SCRAP is holding its Map Extravaganza, with hundreds of maps — rare maps, San Francisco maps, maritime maps, world maps, Bay Area military intelligence maps, school maps and more — available for purchase. (Many of the high-quality vintage maps came from a generation donation from the San Francisco Maritime Museum.)

Thursday, June 2–Saturday, June 4; Thursday, June 9–Saturday, June 11. | Map Extravaganza

Groovin’ for a Good Cause

SFJAZZ’s annual gala, benefiting the nonprofit’s artistic and education programs, honors legendary trumpeter Wynton Marsalis this year. The main event will include a concert — headlined by Marsalis, Terence Blanchard, Harlem String Quartet and more — while Tank and the Bangas and Jesús Díaz y Su QBA are slated to perform at the after-party.

Friday, June 3, 8:30 p.m. | SFJAZZ Gala and After-Party

Summer Season Kick-Off

Starting this weekend, SF Opera presents Don Giovanni — a story that dates back to the late 1700s and centers on a legendary philanderer — with Bertrand de Billy conducting Mozart’s score.

Saturday, June 4–Saturday, July 2. | SF Opera’s Don Giovanni

Pride on the Peninsula

Celebrate Pride at Filoli with what’s billed as “a weekend of joyful creative expressions and experience” — including live performances such as Drag Queen Storytime, Japanese taiko drumming by Queer Taiko and traditional Mexican folk dancing by Folclórico Colibrí. The Woodside house and garden “will burst into rainbow color as Ribbons of Remembrance flutter between the London Plane trees and floral arrangements by Nigella SF decorate the historic interior.”

Saturday, June 4 –Sunday, June 5. | Filoli Pride

Flower Power

For a limited time this month, the de Young will be abloom once again as florals and fine art come together. This year’s Bouquets to Art, which runs for only six days, features more than 120 exhibitors in the museum’s permanent galleries.

Tuesday, June 7–Sunday, June 12. | de Young Museum’s Bouquets to Art

Celebrate 50 Years

Kearny Street Workshop, the long-standing Asian Pacific American multidisciplinary arts organization, is marking its 50th anniversary at the San Francisco Mint. KSW50 Renewal Gala, part of a yearlong program of festivities, will be an indoor-outdoor affair with entertainment and an art auction, as well as food and drink.

Saturday, June 11, 5–9 p.m. | KSW50 Renewal Gala

Ukraine Fundraiser

Partake in an evening of music, dance, theater, poetry and animation while raising funds for relief efforts in Ukraine. Breaking Down Walls takes place at Fort Mason’s Cowell Theater.

Saturday, June 11, 7 p.m. | Breaking Down Walls