What To Do This Week: August 11 – August 15

Consider this your official warning that there are only six weeks of summer left! If you haven’t taken full advantage of all the Bay Area has to offer this season, now’s the time to take stock of the in-person and virtual events, exhibitions and performances populating the calendar. This week’s listings include everything from music festivals to art shows, so there’s something for everyone.

Celebrate three decades of vintage car appreciation

McCall’s Motorworks Revival is commemorating 30 years of passion for vintage race cars, aircraft and supercars. Join fellow automotive and aviation enthusiasts at the kickoff to Monterey Car Week, taking place at the Monterey Jet Center. In addition to eye-popping vehicles, expect gourmet food and top-tier California wines.

Wednesday, August 11

Info: mccallevents.com

Listen to the soulful sounds of a renowned Oakland vocalist

The Valerie Troutt Trio hits the stage as part of the Yerba Buena Gardens Free Outdoor Soul Concert series. Troutt’s vocals are heavily influenced by gospel and jazz, and she chronicled her life in the acclaimed 2020 album The Oakland Girl. Pianist Javier Santiago will join the trio onstage, along with Oakland dance company See Through Soul, directed by Mika Lemoine and Sheila Russell, who will perform a set of songs Troutt wrote during the pandemic.

Thursday, August 12, 12:30 p.m.

Info: bgfestival.org/event/valerie-troutt-trio/

Kick back and enjoy classic yacht-rock jams in the park

Get ready to get your yacht rock on with the Bay Area’s favorite soft-rock tribute band, Mustache Harbor. The group will be performing smooth hits from the ’70s and ’80s as part of Burlingame’s Music in the Park series at Washington Park. Attendees are encouraged to pack a picnic basket and bring along their leashed pets for a fun evening of sing-a-long classics.

Friday, August 13, 6–8 p.m.

Info: burlingame.org/parksandrec/programs/events/music_in_the_park.php

View these masterpieces in person

Don’t miss your last chance to see the Anderson Collection at Stanford’s Cantor Arts Center. Through August 15, you can view the installation that features five highlights of American abstract painting from artists Richard Diebenkorn, Willem de Kooning, Jackson Pollock, Mark Rothko and Clyfford Still. Reservations are required, so be sure to book your spot in advance.

Through Sunday, August 15

Info: museum.stanford.edu/exhibitions

Enjoy the long-awaited return of live ballet

San Francisco Ballet makes its triumphant return to the stage with the premiere of Starry Nights at Frost Amphitheater. Featuring choreography from George Balanchine, Helgi Tomasson and Danielle Rowe, and the powerful score of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Louis Moreau Gottschalk, Benjamin Britten, Karl Jenkins and Nina Simone, the two-performance program will mark the first time the celebrated company has performed live on stage after 17 months of digital programming.

Friday, August 13, and Saturday, August 14, 7:30 p.m.

Info: sfballet.org/calendar/starry-nights-sf-ballets-return-to-the-stage/

Honor the legacy of a local poet laureate

San Francisco Public Library presents a free online event honoring the life and legacy of the City’s second poet laureate, activist Janice Mirikitani. Current and former poet laureates including Tongo Eisen-Martin, Kim Shuck and Alejandro Murguía will join other esteemed poets from the Bay Area and beyond to honor Mirikirani’s memory and her fight for peace and equality through the written word.

Saturday, August 14, 2 p.m.

Info: sfpl.org/events/2021/08/14/celebration-poets-honor-janice-mirikitani

Get up close and personal with these prehistoric legends

Grab the kids, pack the car, and head to the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds for a seriously one-of-a-kind summer event. This is your chance to make those long-held Jurassic Park fantasies come to life (hopefully with a better outcome). The Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru features character-led audio tours in English and Spanish, plus baby dinos, a T-Rex, a 50-foot Megalodon and much more. The hourlong adventure allows you to drive past 70 photorealistic dinosaurs that all move and make sounds, and you’ll leave with a digital souvenir photo.

Through Sunday, August 22

Info: jurassicquest.com/events/drive-thru-san-jose-ca

Experience the sights and sounds of Filipino culture

Celebrate the richness of Filipino heritage and culture at the 28th annual Pistahan Virtual Parade and Festival, presented by the Filipino American Arts Exposition (FAAE). The theme of this year’s festivities is Renew, Recover and Rise Together, and the live online programming will include performances and a parade — you can even help support local Filipino restaurants by ordering a feast through the website’s pop-up food court.

Saturday, August 14, and Sunday, August 15, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Info: pistahan.net

Live it up at a legendary South Bay live music festival

Get ready to party at the 31st annual San Jose Jazz Summer Fest taking place in and around Plaza de César Chavez Park in downtown San Jose. Known as one of the country’s leading music events, the three-day celebration will feature more than 45 acts across five stages, including artists like Morris Day and The Time, Pete Escovedo Latin Jazz Orchestra and Ozomatli.

Friday, August 13, through Sunday, August 15

Info: summerfest.sanjosejazz.org

Applaud along with friends at Stern Grove

Go ahead and make your hands clap — Fitz & The Tantrums are hitting the Stern Grove Festival stage and bringing Devon Gilfillian and DJ Omar along for the afternoon party. The LA-based band just released its fourth full-length album, All The Feels, but you probably already know a few of their greatest hits from the 2016 self-titled release. Registration is required, so get on the waitlist ASAP if you haven’t already scored your tickets.

Sunday, August 15, 2 p.m.

Info: sterngrove.org/84th-concert-season/concertnine