What To Do This Week: August 19 – August 23

The kids may be back in school, but summer isn’t quite over yet. Enjoy all the season has to offer (even if the Bay Area climate isn’t exactly cooperating) and take in some of the best local performances, events and exhibitions before it’s time to fall back into autumn.

See a dance interpretation of another trying time in history

ODC/Dance is presenting its first live telecast event dubbed Drinks & A Dance. Featuring the world premiere of ODC/Dance’s feature film, Up for Air / Decameron, directed by Brenda Way, the event showcases the talented performers of the ODC/Dance Company and the Kate Weare Company. The film is inspired by the Bocaccio novel about young Florentines seeking a retreat to escape the 1385 plague (hitting frighteningly close to home these days). The performance is rooted in themes of connection, resilience and survival in the toughest of times.

Wednesday, August 19, 6 p.m.

Info: odc.dance/UpforAir

Celebrate Silicon Valley Pride

Join Silicon Valley Pride and the San José Museum of Art for an evening of fun, creativity and conversation. This edition of the museum’s Third Thursdays celebrates Silicon Valley Pride. Hosts Alpha Andromeda and Jackie Layshun welcome guest artists Matty Heimgartner and Roxana Romero-Vega for a fun and lively online party.

Thursday, August 19, 6 p.m.

Info: sjmusart.org/event/third-thursday-sjma-celebrates-silicon-valley-pride

Get onboard with a moving murder mystery

If you’re someone who finds comfort and excitement in a good true-crime series, then sign yourself up for Napa Valley’s murdery mystery tour. The multidate adventure continues this weekend with Death of a Gangster, an immersive experience infused with 1920s style and intrigue. You’ll take part in a unique evening aboard a dinner train that includes a three-course gourmet meal, plenty of pinot, and of course, the pursuit of a killer.

Thursday, August 19, 5:30 p.m.

Info: winetrain.com/events/murder-mystery/

Laugh along with an original comedy from a local playwright

Mountain View’s Pear Theatre kicks off its 2021–22 season with the world premiere of Mothers of the Bride, a thoughtful comedy from local playwright Meghan Maugeri. The show centers on Hannah, a bride-to-be who is tasked with managing the emotions of her mother and stepmother while trying to plan the wedding of her dreams. The show will be presented live at the theater (with a recorded on-demand version available for one-time viewing).

Friday, August 20, through Sunday, September 12

Info: thepear.org/season-20

Catch a legendary quartet take the stage

The ongoing Stanford Live events keep getting better. This weekend at the Frost Amphitheater, catch Not Our First Goat Rodeo, which features Yo-Yo Ma on cello, Stuart Duncan on fiddle, Edgar Meyer on bass and Chris Thile on mandolin. The quartet will be joined by vocalist Aoife O’Donovan for an evening of complex and lively sounds that are a mix of composed works and improvisation. If you’re curious about the group’s name, it’s a nickname for a situation in which many different things need to go right to avoid disaster. Sounds like a good time!

Friday, August 20, 7:30 p.m.

Info: live.stanford.edu/calendar/august-2021/not-our-first-goat-rodeo

Hear thoughtful conversations from local opera leaders

SF Opera’s Department of Diversity, Equity and Community is offering a series of interactive talks this summer, and this weekend’s session focuses on the San Francisco Opera Center. Speakers Carrie-Ann Matheson, Markus Beam — both new leaders on the Opera Center’s team — and Merola Opera Program Executive Director Jean Kellogg will discuss the pioneering program in what’s considered one of the industry’s premier professional training centers.

Sunday, August 22, 1 p.m.

Info: sfopera.com/discover-opera/education/community-programs/aficionado/

Don’t miss a truly legendary comedy duo

Do you really need a reason to see the dynamic duo of Steve Martin and Martin Short take the stage? In their show Now You See Them, Soon You Won’t, the comedy legends present brand-new musical sketches and engage in insightful conversations about their careers and personal lives with plenty of show biz anecdotes to go around.

Monday, August 23, 7:30 p.m.

Info: mountainwinery.com/events/detail/?event_id=403181

Appreciate artistic tributes to an international icon

The Contemporary Jewish Museum is bringing the legend of Leonard Cohen to life with its latest exhibit, which includes a series of four solo exhibitions from contemporary artists George Fok, Judy Chicago, Candice Breitz and Marshall Trammell. All of the participating creators were inspired by the life and legacy of Cohen, the musician and global icon who explored themes of spirituality and humanity in his influential work.

Now through February 13, 2022

Info: thecjm.org

Consider the thought-provoking creations of a Berkeley artist

Artist David Huffman brings his first Berkeley Art Center solo show to life with Afro Hippie, an exhibition of works that explores his experience growing up and developing his African American identity in Berkeley. The show includes large-scale paintings by the artist, who first carried a protest sign at age 5, plus family mementos, protest artwork made by Huffman’s mother, and a series of “psychic portraits” that he’s never revealed to the public before.

Now through October 16

Info: berkeleyartcenter.org

Surround yourself with creative summer vibes

Take in the fleeting glimpses of the season at Viewpoints Gallery in Los Altos. In its current exhibition, Summer Days, award-winning artists depict colorful beach scenes, lush gardens, golden hills and more through a variety of media, including paintings, ceramics and jewelry.

Now through Sunday, August 29

Info: viewpointsgallery.com