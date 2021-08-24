What To Do This Week: August 26 – August 29

Summer may be wrapping up in a few short weeks, but there’s still plenty of time to enjoy a ton of events, exhibits, and even a little sunshine (if you can find it). This week is packed with art shows, dance performances, book festivals and so much more — plan accordingly.

Take in the long-awaited debut of a genre-defying musical performance

This weekend’s Stanford Live lineup features the world premiere of The No One’s Rose by the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra in partnership with the American Modern Opera Company. The piece has been developed over the course of six years and was originally conceived as a meditation on what happens after catastrophe. Artists including Davóne Tines, Julia Bullock, Anthony Roth Costanzo and Paul Appleby bring it to life.

Wednesday, August 25, and Thursday, August 26, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, August 29, 2:30 p.m.

Info: live.stanford.edu/calendar/august-2021/philharmonia-baroque-orchestra

Celebrate the creativity of California’s indigenous peoples

The Native Contemporary Arts Festival presents the Winnama-Bakay-Yachma Pomo Dancers at the Yerba Buena Gardens Festival. The group is composed of family members who have grown up in the roundhouses of Lake County, Point Arena and Sonoma County’s Kashia. The performers will showcase traditional feather dancing to share aspects of their culture and educate the public about the practices of Pomo people.

Thursday, August 26, 12:30 p.m.

Info: ybgfestival.org/event/ncaf-presents/

Admire the latest works from this local artist

Local artist Greg Gandy will be showcasing his breathtakingly lifelike paintings at San Francisco’s Studio Gallery. Gandy is known for creating vignettes of everyday life, with a particular focus on San Francisco’s unique light and atmosphere.

Thursday, August 26, through Monday, September 13.

Info: studiogallerysf.com/greg-gandy-2021

Find your new favorite author at Sonoma’s annual festival

The Sonoma Valley Authors Festival is back to bring avid readers together to hear authors read from a variety of liter­ary genres, as well as speakers in science, technology and medicine. The fourth annual festival includes a special free and family-friendly event on Saturday called Authors on the Plaza, featuring introductions by Dave Barry, plus Amy Tan in conversation with Jeffrey Brown, and two-time poet laureate Billy Collins.

Friday, August 27, through Sunday, August 29

Info: svauthorsfest.org/

Enjoy one last hurrah at Stern Grove

One of the telltale signs that summer will soon be ending: the final Stern Grove Festival concert of the season. Don’t miss your last chance to enjoy the outdoor celebration with Tower of Power, Too $hort and DJ Shortkut. If you didn’t snag a reservation, you can still get yourself on the waitlist; and if that doesn’t work out for you, embrace the virtual experience and register to watch online for free.

Sunday, August 29, 2 p.m.

Info: sterngrove.org/concert-10

Contemplate a powerful outdoor art installation

Stanford’s Anderson Collection presents visual artist and alumni Kiyan Williams’ Reaching Toward Warmer Suns. Located outdoors amid a grove of oak trees, the artwork was originally installed along the banks of Richmond, Virginia’s Powhatan River (James River), where some of the first enslaved Black people landed in America. Williams created his work from the soil of the river and the project is a reflection on the pandemic and ongoing anti-Black police violence.

Now through Sunday, December 5

Info: anderson.stanford.edu/programs-exhibitions/reaching-towards-warmer-suns-2020/

Look up at this towering visual statement

If you haven’t yet seen Do Ho Suh’s 2010 sculpture Karma at the San José Museum of Art, now’s the time to make a special trip. The 23-foot tower is composed of bronze male figures perched atop each other’s shoulders. Each figure shields the eyes of the figure beneath him and together they form a massive sculpture that is really a sight to behold. This piece is done in Suh’s signature style, offering a meditation on coexistence.

Now through Sunday, January 30, 2022

Info: sjmusart.org/exhibition/do-ho-suhs-sculpture

Indulge your inner Disney kid

Whether you’re trying to educate a kid in your life about the teen music of the early aughts, or you’re just looking to get nostalgic for your youth, head to Shoreline to see the Jonas Brothers return to the stage. Kevin, Joe and Nick don’t just make teenybopper tunes, though: The trio has earned more than 40 gold and platinum record certifications and have won nearly 50 awards at ceremonies across the world. Don’t miss the Bay Area stop of their multicity reunion tour.

Friday, August 27, 7 p.m.

Info: livenation.com/event/G5vYZpnBrLsI_/jonas-brothers-the-remember-this-tour

Plan a picnic on the Peninsula

Pack some lawn chairs and blankets and prepare for an all-out picnic day at Redwood City’s Pub in the Park. The British-style inflatable pub will serve up beers and hard ciders on tap from local breweries and attendees can also expect plenty of free live music from Pacific Vibration, plus lawn games.

Saturday, August 28, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Info: redwoodcity.org/residents/redwood-city-events/music/pub-in-the-park

Get down on the dance floor to Daft Punk’s greatest hits

Believe it or not, it’s been 20 years since electronic music duo Daft Punk released its iconic album, Discovery. Grab your friends and get on the dance floor to celebrate two decades of iconic robotic tunes like One More Time and Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger. DJs Tripp, 2nite and Damon will light up the night with live sets at the Great Northern in San Francisco’s SoMa.

Saturday, August 28, 9 p.m.

Info: eventbrite.com/e/daft-punks-discovery-20-year-anniversary-dance-party-celebration-tickets-161816023081?aff=ebdssbdestsearch