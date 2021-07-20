What To Do This Week: July 21–25

It’s hard to believe we’re reaching the halfway point of summer, but luckily there’s an ever-growing list of exhibits, festivals and fun ways to celebrate the second half of the season. Check out all the new and returning happenings the Bay Area has to offer this week.

Explore the works of innovative playwrights

The Bay Area Playwrights Festival is back and running through July 25 with events and readings to support the artistic growth of burgeoning artists. Streaming access to the event is available for purchase on a sliding scale for individual readings ($5-$20) or an all access festival pass ($25-$175). This year’s 44th annual celebration includes virtual readings as well as in-person community building. Get to know five playwrights through their innovative and imaginative stories of family, spirituality, self-discovery and more. This year’s lineup includes works from writers Jaisey Bates, Johnny G. Lloyd, Kaela Mei-Shing Garvin and others.

Now through Sunday, July 25.

Info: playwrightsfoundation.org/2021-bay-area-playwrights-festival/



Take in an exclusive art exhibit in a Wine Country setting

Wine country marketplace Cornerstone Sonoma is partnering with Oakland-based SLATE Contemporary and SBHG Gallery to present a series of three art exhibitions — running for eight weeks each — through the end of the year. First up is Summer Color by SLATE @ Cornerstone, an exhibition of contemporary paintings, prints and sculpture from five West Coast artists: Suzanne Frazier, Bean Finneran, Juan-Alonso Rodrigez, Tobias Tovera and Kate Zimmer.

By appointment Monday–Thursday; general admission Friday–Sunday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Info: cornerstonesonoma.com/sbhg-gallery

Learn about the powerful impact hip-hop has had on our modern world

If you’ve ever entertained a fantasy of becoming a world-class music producer or DJ, now is your chance to live out your wildest dreams. In Hip-Hop Workshop: Making Music as a Pathway to Diversity, Inclusion, and Allyship, presented by Hip Hop For Change emcee and producer Marlon Richardson, attendees are introduced to the basics of the genre, including beatmaking, songwriting, breakdancing and graffiti art. You’ll have the chance to collaborate with others on a group project and come away from the experience with a deeper understanding and appreciation for hip-hop culture and its massive influence on society at large.

Thursday, July 22, 3–5 p.m.

Info: calendar.asianart.org/event/hip-hop-workshop-making-music-as-a-pathway-to-diversity-inclusion-and-allyship/

See a variety of films reflecting on Jewish life and identity

The San Francisco Jewish Film Festival returns for its 41st annual celebration with over 50 films from more than 20 countries. This year’s festival features an unprecedented number of shorts, plus special guests from around the world. Ticket holders will have the chance to attend screenings in theaters including San Francisco’s iconic Castro, as well as online. Highlights from this year’s festival include the opening night premiere of Misha and the Wolves, about a woman whose Holocaust memoir captivated the world until her true story was revealed.

Thursday, July 22, through Sunday, August 1

Info: jfi.org/sfjff-2021

Catch an array of genre-spanning live performances

This weekend’s Stanford Live events include an eclectic mix of can’t-miss performances at Frost Amphitheater. On Thursday, catch Kansas City Swing: Lavay Smith and Her Red Hot Skillet Lickers in partnership with SFJAZZ; on Saturday, watch as Michael Morgan conducts the SF Symphony in a concert featuring Gioachino Rossini’s La gazza ladra Overture and Pas de Six from William Tell, Louise Farrenc’s Symphony No. 3 in G minor and James P. Johnson’s Charleston. Sunday features My Bollywood Jukebox: A Musical Journey through Time produced in association with Mela Arts Connect.

Thursday, July 22; Saturday, July 24; and Sunday, July 25

Info: live.stanford.edu/

Step inside a Japanese-inspired immersive work of art

Join the Asian Art Museum for teamLab: Continuity, an interactive exhibition from Toshiyuki Inoko that allows visitors to enter an immersive ecosystem of nature-inspired imagery. Walk through scenes from East Asian art as birds, flowers, butterflies and fish move around you. The unique experience comes courtesy of Tokyo-based international collective teamLab, known for its interconnected digital works that blend art and technology.

Friday, July 23, through Thursday, September 30

Info: exhibitions.asianart.org/exhibitions/teamlab-continuity/



Get to know how farms of all kinds function and thrive

Don’t miss Half Moon Bay’s 30th annual Farm + Fish + Flowers festival celebrating the bounty of summer. Get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of local nurseries, greenhouses, farms and a working harbor — many of which are usually off-limits to the public. This year’s festivities focus on flower gardens, California native plants, a working dairy farm and organic vegetable farms. You can choose to tour one location for $20 or $40 for three locations; and kids 12 and under are free.

Saturday, July 24, 10 a.m.– 5 p.m.

Info: business.visithalfmoonbay.org/events/details/farm-fish-flowers-2021-32547

Admire local art alfresco

Filoli hasn’t missed a beat with its jam-packed summer programming, and the latest weekend-long event is a special one. See a selection of hand-picked works available for purchase from local artists at Art Walk, taking place in the 16-acre garden. Stroll through the lovely surroundings and browse the curated crop of original paintings, jewelry, ceramics and more — and kick back in the shade at Woodland Court for relationation and refreshments.

Saturday, July 24, through Sunday, July 25 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Info: filoli.org/art-walk/

Get your garlic fix

The Gilroy Garlic Festival is back with farm-to-table dining, a reimagined version of the famed drive-thru Gourmet Alley, and golf for a good cause. Taking place over two weekends, attendees will have the chance to pre-order delectable treats like pepper steak sandwiches, scampi and, of course, garlic bread, and can attend a special four-course dinner from Relish Kitchen & Drink executive chef, Diane Sturla. The festival’s Make a Hole-In-One at the Garlic Festival Golf Tournament will benefit the Gilroy Garlic Festival Association, which has distributed more than $12 million to community groups since 1979.

Friday, July 23, through Sunday, July 25; and Friday, July 30, through Sunday, August 1

Info: gilroygarlicfestivalassociation.com/

Explore Silicon Valley’s innovative spirit through an artistic lens

Celebrate San José Museum of Art’s 50th anniversary with South East North West, a presentation of paintings, sculptures, photographs, and more reflecting on the cultural diversity and innovative spirit of Silicon Valley. Organized by curator Rory Padeken, the exhibition features works from renowned artists including Diana Al-Hadid, Rina Banerjee, and Victor Cartagena, exploring a variety of cultural, political, and social issues through creative expression.

Through Saturday, July 31

Info: sjmusart.org/exhibition/south-east-north-west-new-works-collection