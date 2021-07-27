What To Do This Week: July 28 – August 1

The events keep heating up as summer moves right along — and the week ahead offers a fun array of arts and culture festivities, ranging from big outdoor concerts to low-key record swap get-togethers. There are also a ton of family-friendly adventures to fill your calendar, so grab your nearest and dearest and get out there.

Enjoy the sounds and history of klezmer music from home

Klezmer music is a cultural staple for Ashkenazi Jews of Central and Eastern Europe, and in the final installment of this season’s SFSymphony+ CURRENTS video series, musicians Joshua Horowitz and his Veretski Pass bandmates celebrate its magic. The Veretski Pass trio, composed of Horowitz, who plays chromatic button accordion and cimbalom; plus piano player, director and violinist Cookie Segelstein and bassist Stuart Brotman, will play their own compositions and arrangements of music in the Klezmer tradition.

Thursday, July 29

Info: sfsymphonyplus.org/products/klezmer-musical-culture

Get in the swing of summer in San Mateo

San Mateo’s 2021 Central Park Music Series continues with a show from big-band performers the Bud E. Luv Orchestra. Hear familiar tunes and Las Vegas standards made famous by Frank Sinatra, Wayne Newton, Sammy Davis Jr., Tom Jones, and more. The family-friendly extravaganza starts at 6 p.m. and extends into the evening, so bring your dancing shoes!

Thursday, July 29, 6–8 p.m.

Info: cityofsanmateo.org/1367/Central-Park-Music-Series

Hear a legendary orchestra’s take on classical favorites

Spend your Friday night taking in the moving sounds of the Taipei Music Academy and Festival Orchestra (TMAF). Acclaimed conductor Leonard Slatkin will conduct the renowned chamber musicians as they perform Ravel’s Le Tombeau de Couperin, Stucky’s Chamber Concerto, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3. The Frost Amphitheater production will feature TMAF faculty members, including concertmaster David Chan of The MET Orchestra and assistant principal clarinet, John Bruce Yeh of the Chicago Symphony.

Friday, July 30, 7:30 p.m.

Info: live.stanford.edu

Attend an outdoor show at one of the country’s coolest venues

Saratoga’s Mountain Winery kicks off its summer concert series with a performance by the award-winning Little Big Town. Buzzfeed named the 2,500-seat outdoor amphitheater one of the coolest concert venues in the U.S., so you know you’re in for a good time. The winery also offers special packages to complete your night out, including a three-course prix fixe dinner at Chateau La Cresta, plus premium reserved seating.

Saturday, July 31, 7:30 p.m.

Info: axs.com/events/403170/little-big-town-tickets?skin=mountainwinery

Have a family movie night picnic and learn some fun facts

Pack a picnic basket and head to San Mateo’s Coyote Point Recreation Area for a summer movie night fit for the whole family. This Saturday’s showing of Raya and the Last Dragon is preceded by an hour of fun activities, including an exploration of the natural world with the park’s on-site science museum and zoo, CuriOdyssey, plus info from the San Mateo County Parks Foundation and creative play presented by the San Mateo County Libraries.

Saturday, July 31; movie begins at 8:30 p.m.

Info: curiodyssey.org/exhibits-events/movie-nights/

Say “cheese” all day long

Calling all dairy enthusiasts! Head to Marin for the Cheese Lovers Tasting Experience at The Fork. You’ll be seated with other guests in the garden and can enjoy a generous cheeseboard while admiring the views of the dairy farm and Tomales Bay. You’ll be treated to an assortment of cheeses, as well as a variety of carefully curated accompaniments. And if you’re still craving more, the Fork Kitchen will be serving options like locally produced charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique grilled cheeses and more.

Saturday, July 31, 11:00 a.m.

Info: visitmarin.org



Kayak through some breathtaking scenery

Explore Sonoma County’s Spring Lake by kayak and discover the mythical local “dragons” (OK, they’re dragonflies, but they’re still super cool). Expert guides will teach you all about the history of these creatures and what’s enabled them to persevere over time. You’ll also get in a good workout as you paddle the day away. The cost is $25 and registration is required.

Saturday, July 31, 9–11 a.m.

Info: parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov/Play/Calendar/Kayaking-with-the-Dragons-2021-06-12/

Stock up on international music albums

If your record collection is lacking, hit up the Globe Spinners Record Swap this weekend and load up on rare finds and hot albums from vendors selling music from around the globe. You can stock up on tunes from Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Africa and Europe, and spend the day enjoying live DJs, a food pop-up from Mezcla SF and beers from Harmonic Brewing.

Sunday, August 1, 12–5 p.m.

Info: eventbrite.com/e/globe-spinners-record-swap-tickets-162714849495

Rock out at Stern Grove

We can all agree that Joan Jett remains one of the coolest women in the world and, lucky for us, she’s bringing her swagger to Stern Grove with this weekend’s must-see performance. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts will play their familiar collection of hits, including Bad Reputation, I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll and Crimson and Clover, so get ready to sing along and reminisce. Toronto native DJ Allyson Baker (Dirty Ghosts) will also hit the stage for a rockin’ performance. Make sure you reserve a spot or get on the wait list ASAP.

Sunday, August 1, 2 p.m.

Info: sterngrove.org/84th-concert-season/concertseven

Show some love to local artists

Support Bay Area artists at the Local Love Summer Art Festival. The free six-day celebration takes place at Oakland’s BLOC15 and features an expansive curated exhibition space highlighting art and craft creators, daily musical acts, fashion vendors and more. Attendees will also have the opportunity to take in a variety of installations, interactive pieces, performances and films.

Tuesday, July 27, 6 p.m. through Sunday, August 1, 10 p.m.

Info: https://locallove.io/festival/